Former Monticello baseball player Nick Zwack was drafted by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB draft on Tuesday, July 13. He was taken in the 17th round, 502nd overall.
Zwack was a three-sport athlete at Monticello before playing four years as a pitcher for Xavier University.
Zwack is the second Monticello alum to be drafted into the MLB, the first being Travis Johnson in 1995 when he was a 30th round pick of the Minnesota Twins.
The left-handed pitcher appeared in 55 games, making 40 starts during his collegiate career. In 217.2 innings at Xavier, Zwack struck out 2,014 batters, which is sixth most all-time at the university.
2021 was his best as a Musketeer. In 15 games, 14 starts, he led Xavier in wins (6), innings pitched (80.0), and strikeouts (75). The 75 strikeouts were the 12th most in a season in school history.
His college coach, Billy O’Conner, loved his competitive nature and his willingness to work hard.
“Nick’s competitiveness is huge. It drives him day in and day out. His work ethic is tremendous. He has an overall drive to be great. Ones that are great eat, sleep, and drink about being great. I couldn’t give him enough things to work on. He’s a great example of what hard work can do for you. He moved on from good to great pretty quickly,” O’Connor told the Monticello Times.
“Awesome kid to coach and a great competitor,” O’Conner added.
That was one of the first things brought up by people when talking about Zwack. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, but when you combine both, you get a professional like Nick Zwack.
Monticello High School baseball coach Cole Deibele, who coached Nick, echoed O’Conner’s sentiment as well.
“Nick worked his tail off to become a better athlete. He was a three sport athlete himself and the ultimate competitor. He’s a special type of kid and a special type of talent,” said Deibele.
Deibele saw first hand Zwack’s potential in high school, “without a doubt. He led the state in strikeouts. 100 strikeouts and almost averaged 2 strikeouts an inning. He had multiple games of 15 plus strikeouts. The Gophers watched him a few times. You look at one, his frame, big frame. 6’3” with room to grow. Unbelievable competitor as a three sport athlete. Getting to college and got to focus on one sport only. One way to go but up and that’s what happened.”
Zwack just looks like a professional ballplayer. His frame and athleticism combined with that rigorous work ethic has gotten him to where he is today, a professional prospect in the New York Mets pipeline.
Everything came together for the lefty after his sophomore season, when some adjustments to his mechanics led to an uptick in velocity that made all his pitches more effective. Not only that, but he took the pressure off himself and started having fun playing baseball again.
“Nick always had the size and the frame. He checked those boxes from the beginning. The velocity made a big jump sophomore to junior year. That’s when he got on some professional scouts’ radar. When he went out and had the success from this year and last year it was obvious he’s gonna be a pro,” Billy O’Conner added.
It was not just the physical improvements that helped Nick, it was the mental improvements as well.
The drawback to his fiery nature was that he was putting too much pressure on himself to be great. He struggled as a sophomore, a 6.28 ERA in 53 innings, but bounced back in a big way his junior season.
The summer he spent at the Cape Cod League between his sophomore and junior year was the real turning point in his career.
“Summer leading to my junior year, once I got with my advisor and they said I have a chance and the tools to play at the next level. My sophomore year was not a good year for me. The turning point is when I started having fun again,” Zwack told the Times after being drafted.
With renewed confidence that he was on the professional radar, it was like a different Nick Zwack to begin his third year.
A 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings during a shortened 2020 season was a sign for things to come for Nick.
A finance major, Zwack was happy to return to Xavier in 2021 to finish his degree and get one last go round with his college teammates. It was important to him to get that final year in.
Those good things materialized in 2021. Zwack was a first team All-Big East selection after leading Xavier in innings, strikeouts, and wins. It’s safe to say Nick did his part to show professional scouts he was worthy of being selected and his college head coach couldn’t have been happier for his pitcher.
“I’m very proud of him. He was lightly recruited and turned himself into a professional ball player. He’s earned it. I think he’s going to play professional baseball for a long time,” said O’Conner.
Throwing up to the mid 90’s with a good change-up and a plus slider that Nick has really worked on give him three quality pitches that will help Nick as he begins his professional career.
Having a local kid drafted is tremendously exciting for Monticello and does a lot for the local baseball scene.
“Ultimately, it brings excitement to the game of baseball. When the youth kids see someone from their town get drafted by the MLB it gets their hopes up one day it could be them. It promotes the community program,” Deibele said.
He went on to say, “Nick was and still is an amazing role model. It takes a special type of kid and a special type of talent to get to that point. He’s so well rounded and talented I’m not surprised that he did it.”
It doesn’t come as a surprise to many who have had the pleasure of working with Nick to this point in his career. Magic Athletic Director, Gary Revenig, also mentioned how much it means to Monticello to see one of their own reach such heights.
“It’s pretty special. I think it shows all our athletes if you work hard some good things can possibly happen. He was a three sport superstar. Three year varsity starting QB and three year varsity hockey player. He worked really hard. Had a lot of natural ability, but tapped into that to get himself a division one scholarship. We knew he was extremely gifted. He could have played any of his three sports in college. Obviously he chose the right one,” Revenig said.
Revenig finished off by saying, “He’s going to keep working hard and we wish him nothing but the best. Not only is he an outstanding athlete, he’s an outstanding individual from a great family.”
After all the hard work to reach this point, Nick mentioned how big of a relief it is to see all his hard work coming to fruition, “It was an immense relief for me for sure. I knew I would get pushed a little bit but I’m very happy with how things went. It definitely was a relief.”
The Mets’ prospect was very thankful for his time in Monticello for helping to shape him into the athlete he is today.
“I’m so thankful for all of my coaches from all three sports shaping me to have the tools and the confidence that I did. I really enjoyed playing all three sports in high school and they all went into making me into the pitcher I am today,” Zwack said.
The future is bright for Monticello’s newest pro. The next step for Zwack is to fly down to Florida to complete his physical and the Mets will decide where to go from there.
