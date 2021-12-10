The Magic wrestling team is led by Head Coach Jason Thompson and he is assisted by Andy Zigan, Brad Hanson and Zach Beaumaster. Last year
Monticello went 11-5 with some big wins coming from younger wrestlers.
Quinn McCalla, Nelson Anderson and Alex Fearing were the top wrestlers of the group with all three qualifying to the state preliminaries and Anderson advancing to the state finals. Jacob Cole was another high quality talent for the team lost to graduation. Cole is now wrestling for Moorhead State.
Garett Bauer, Quinn McCalla, Nelson Anderson, Griffen Fieldseth, and Alex Fearing all had winning records for Monticello last year and will look to replicate their success again this season. They should lead the Magic again this year with an experienced group that will be the key to success in the new season.
Nelson opened the season as eighth ranked wrestler in the state in the 132 pound class and was the champion during the Edina Invitational at 138 pounds to start the season on Saturday, Dec. 4. Bauer placed in third at 126 pounds, Fearing finished in second place at 170 pounds and Fieldseth finished in third at 152 pounds.
“The future is definitely looking up for us. Our numbers are the best that they’ve been in over ten years,” said Thompson.
The bad news for Monticello is the Mississippi 8 is absolutely stacked with loaded teams at the top of the conference. Becker, Big Lake, and Princeton are all ranked in the state and will be the teams to beat this season.
The Magic are off to a 1-0 start this year thanks to their 44-25 win over Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 2. Bauer, McCalla and Anderson all picked up wins to help Monticello on their 1-0 start to the year.
Caleb Kalenbach, Wyatt Witschen, Allen Hanson, Logan Thompson and Nick Thompson also picked up wins against the Wildcats.
It’s a tough conference, but Monticello has some individual talent that if the rest of the group continues to perform around them will give them a chance to surprise some teams this year. Anderson is in a great spot to wrestle himself back to the state tournament finals at the end of the year.
