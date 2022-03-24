Brothers Justin and Matt Nelson are former Big Lake graduates that continue to add to their legacies as assistant coaches for the Hornets.
Both were wrestlers that returned to Big Lake to assist current Head Coach Ryan Prom as they maintain a strong wrestling program.
Both are described as ‘go-getters’ with incredible work ethics that helped them both achieve a lot of success in their lives. They come from a wrestling family as their dad was a state entrant as a wrestler with their mom being a die-hard wrestling fan as well. Their parents got Justin and Matt into wrestling at an early age and they haven’t left the mat since.
The brothers were part of the 2007 Big Lake team that placed sixth at state.
Justin finished his high school career on top as a state champion, something he said fueled him every day.
“My senior year, that was my goal all season. It’s what I thought about every day, basically,” Justin said.
Justin won the state title in his weight class his senior year. Matt, his junior by three years, also wrestled in the state finals in the weight class below, although the weight classes have changed since then.
The year after graduating, Justin started coaching in the junior high program at 18-years-old. He did that for five years before joining the varsity coaching staff.
“It’s a ton of fun. Our team this year we had a really good shot at making the state tournament. I think we were ranked in the top five all season long and we had a bunch of good individuals,” said Justin.
Big Lake sent five individuals to the state tournament this year in an absolutely loaded section that includes Becker and nationally ranked Tyler Wells out of Princeton, amongst many others. It was widely regarded as the toughest section in the entire state.
“Our section was the toughest one in the state. The amount of state champs and place-winners in our section alone is crazy. I’ve been a part of section 6AA for a long time and it was the toughest year I’ve ever seen.
Senior Christian Noble was one of those five. He entered this season as a back-to-back state champion, and at 126 pounds, he won the state title for his third straight season. He only lost one match his final three years as a Hornet.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever get another guy like that ever again,” Justin said about Christian Noble. Justin described Noble as a once in a lifetime kid to coach. “He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever seen in my life.
Cash Sixberry, Nolan Reiter, Dillon Browen and John Murphy were the other four wrestlers to join Noble at the state tournament as individuals. Nelson worked with all of those guys throughout the year and they all finished as state tournament place-winners.
Justin Nelson was named section 6AA Assistant Coach of the Year as part of his efforts with the program.
“It was pretty cool. As a coach you don’t get a ton of praise all the time, so to get an award, it was pretty cool. I thought it was awesome. I’ve been doing it for a long time so to get that recognition, it was pretty cool,” said Justin.
His favorite thing about being an assistant is he can just focus on wrestling and working one-on-one and he works heavily with the lighter weight classes.
“Seeing the stuff I work on with the guys and then when they go out on the mat and have success with the little things we work on is really fun to see too,” said Nelson. Watching the Hornets compete together and win dual meets as a team is something Justin loves as well.
Something that’s unique is Justin and Matt are obviously brothers on the same coaching staff, which Justin admits is pretty cool, “we’re really close. The one cool thing is our styles aren’t quite the same. I think we work really well together. We grew up wrestling together having the same goals. Now we get to do it together as coaches. It’s pretty fun,” said Justin.
Matt started wrestling for the varsity team as a seventh grade and went on to have quite the career. His eighth grade year Matt won his section at 103 pounds and placed third at state. His freshman year he placed second at state, again at 103 pounds. In Matt’s sophomore year he moved up weight classes to 119 and placed second at state again. His junior year Matt moved up again to 125 pounds, once again placing second. Finally as a senior, Matt got the monkey off his back and finished as state champion at 130 pounds.
Justin and Matt were on the team together through Matt’s freshman year.
“Back in those days he (Justin) was a lot bigger and better than I was. He definitely made me a tougher wrestler. It was really fun, but when it came to practice time and wrestling against him he was really tough,” said Matt.
In similar weight classes, the two brothers were practice partners and were always beating up on each other, with Justin usually coming out ahead. However, that wasn’t always the case.
“By the time I was in ninth grade I was just big enough to the point I was pretty equal in size as him. Before that he had always kind of kicked my butt. I finally took him down twice in one full minute. I got two takedowns in a row against him and I had never done that before. He got a little heated. He ran out of the room frustrated. (Loren) Holthaus and (Ryan) Prom, who were our coaches at the time, asked me what I did. I told them I just took him down twice in a row, and that was unheard of at the time. I remember that clear as day and we still talk about it,” Matt said laughing.
After winning state his senior year, Matt enrolled at St. Cloud State University. Matt always dreamed of wrestling in college. He jumped right into SCSU and it was a perfect fit.
St. Cloud is a Division II dynasty over the past decade having won at least five national titles over the past decade and setting the all-time NCAA record for consecutive dual meet victories at 77 earlier this January.
Matt was a two-time All-American at SCSU after being a six-time letter winner and five-time All-State in high school. SCSU won their second straight national title in his senior year in 2015-16.
He brought that invaluable experience back to the Big Lake wrestling room and gives them a different approach that SCSU Head Coach Steve Costanzo taught him.
“I saw how (Steve) Costanzo coached up at St. Cloud State and I like to bring a lot of his mottos and elements to our practice room. The lifestyle I learned at St. Cloud State is really a great lifestyle for high school wrestlers,” said Matt.
Justin and Matt are extremely proud of the wrestlers for their work this season.
With state placeholders in junior Nolan Reiter and eighth grader John Murphy, the Hornets will be a really tough team again next year with plenty of other wrestlers ready to step up and out onto the mat as they strive for the next best thing.
