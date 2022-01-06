The boys Magic basketball team played in the Granite City Classic tournament in Halenbeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
They split the week picking up a win against Blaine on Wednesday before falling to Sauk Rapids-Rice the next day.
The Magic beat the Bengals 76-69. Carson Kolles led the way with 27 points on 12 buckets, including one three pointer. He added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Wyatt Sawatzke picked up a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He also added five assists and three steals. Brady Thompson just missed a double-double of his own with 14 points and nine rebounds. Joe Schluender also reached double digit scoring with ten points.
The Magic got solid contributions from everybody en route to their third win in five games.
They played tough against the Storm, but fell 69-61.
Monticello had four different players reach double digit scoring for the second straight game; Sawatzke had ten, Derek Harley had 12, Thompson had 18 and Kolles scored 16.
This week Monticello (3-5) has Rocori (2-7) on the road on Tuesday before hosting Princeton (7-0) on Friday in their first Mississippi 8 conference game of the season.
Magic Head Coach Dillon Naumann coached the previous seven years in Princeton, spending the last few years as an assistant varsity coach.
