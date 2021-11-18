Wednesday, Nov. 10 was national signing day for high school athletes committing to play sports in college. Monticello held off until Monday, Nov. 15 to show off their signings because Magic volleyball was playing in the state tournament on Nov. 10.
Five Monticello athletes and two Big Lake athletes have signed on to play collegiate sports. Kennedy Biegler and Kallie Finkbeiner signed on to play softball, Hally Pearson-Holker and Megan Wetter signed on to play volleyball and Lucy Schaffer signed on to play soccer.
Biegler will play at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, Finkbeiner will play at the College of St. Benedict’s, Pearson-Holker will play for Bemidji State University, Schaffer will play at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL and Wetter will play at the University of St. Thomas.
Grace Gardner and Christian Noble are the two Hornets that commited to play in college. Gardner is a softball player and committed to Gustavus Adolphus College and Noble committed to South Dakota State University for wrestling and is the first Hornet in over 20 years to wrestle for a divison I program.
