MYSA State Tournament hosted by Bertram Athletic Park

The Great River Soccer Club this past weekend hosted the state finals for the U13 through U19 Boys and Girls Blue division soccer teams.
The tournament had teams from 37 cities across the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin and held over 50 games on the athletic fields at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park..
The Monticello soccer teams did not have any state winners, but did have one team reach the semifinals in its age group, the U13/14 boys.
Congratulations to all the teams from Monticello and the rest of the state that participated in the tournament.
This is the first time that Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has held a state finals tournament in Monticello.
Bertram was a great venue to hold this type of event with about 4,000 people visiting Monticello over the three days. The success of this tournament was a testament to how community involvement can promote Monticello and make it a great place to venture to.
The following teams were crowned state champions for 2021 season: Boys Division - U13/14-Austin, U15/16 SAYEC (South St. Paul), U17/18- Mankato. Girls Division- U13/14 SES(Southeast Minneapolis), U15/16 Owatonna, U17/18-Little Falls. There was a lot of great soccer games played and it shows how the popularity of the game has increased in Minnesota.
