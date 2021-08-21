Muskies mute Monticello bats in elimination game

The Monticello Polecats mounted a late rally but ultimately fell to the Sartell Muskies at St. Cloud Orthopedic Field in Sartell Saturday, Aug. 14. The black and red scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in their 5-2 loss.
The Muskies outhit the Polecats 13 to three and took advantage of an early defensive miscue to get on the board and never looked back.
Batting first, the Muskies’ leadoff hitter was safe at first due to an error. Tanner Eckhart got the next two batters, but three straight singles scored two for Sartell and that would be a bit of a theme. Eckhart took the loss, but only one of the five runs scored against him was earned.
Sartell added two runs in the fifth inning and had four runs before Monticello had their first hit. Muskies’ starting pitcher David Deminsky was on top of his game and didn’t allow his first hit until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ben Schaben was the first Polecat batter to record a hit leading off the sixth. Joe Tupy singled next and Monticello threatened for the first time all game. Cal Schmitz grounded into a fielder’s choice and Schaben made it to third base. That was as far as he got, however, as Deminsky battled back and got the next two outs.
In the eighth inning, the Muskies tacked on an insurance run and led 5-0. They scored on an error with two outs before Eckhart got the last man to ground out.
Eckhart pitched eight innings and struck out four, allowing five runs with only one being earned. Thomas Van Culin pitched the ninth inning and struck out one. Polecats head coach Gary Revenig appreciated his starting pitcher’s effort: “Tanner gave us a chance. Just a tough loss against a good team.”
Trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Polecats attempted to get one final rally going. Schmitz smacked a leadoff single and Michael Olson followed that up with a two-run shot over the left field wall and suddenly the home nine had life.
But as quickly as the rally started it also ended. Deminsky got the next three guys and the ball game was over, ending Monticello’s season. He didn’t walk a batter all night and finished with 12 strikeouts.
Revenig enjoyed the late rally attempt: “Good season, tough way to go out. We put up a little fight at the end that was nice to see. The guys kept battling. Cal had a nice hit to leadoff the ninth and Michael with the nice home run there, so that was fun. Unfortunately just couldn’t get it done.”
The Muskies ended up with the second seed after beating Kimball in the elimination bracket final. The Polecats finished their season two wins away from the elusive state tournament. It’s been a few years since their last appearance in state and will look to regroup for next summer.
