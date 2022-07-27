The Monticello Polecats’ own the second seed as the Sauk Valley League (SVL) playoffs started last week. The play-in games took place on Wednesday, July 20 when Albertville handled Sauk Rapids to earn a date with Monticello.
On Friday, July 22 the Cats beat the Anglers at home in seven innings thanks to the 10-run rule after they scored four in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take a 20-10 lead and the game was promptly called.
Monticello then hosted the Sartell Muskies on Sunday at the Monticello High School baseball field.
Both teams traded leads, but Sartell had the last laugh. The Muskies took a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth when the Polecats finally got on the board. They clawed their way back and eventually took a one run lead after they scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The home nine then gave up two runs in both the eighth and the ninth inning and lost 13-10. Having clinched a spot in the regional tournament, Monti plays St. Joe on Saturday. Winner earns the third seed at regionals.
Danny Blackstone started on the mound for Monti against Albertville. There looked to be trouble right away as the leadoff batter tripled when a grounder ricocheted off the first base bag. Blackstone got out of the jam however with back-to-back strikeouts and a grounder to third to end the inning.
Monticello thought the ball of the bag trick looked fun and this time Polecats’ leadoff man, Thommy Blackstone, doubled off the third base bag and then took third on a wild pitch.
With one out, catcher Dustin Wilcox nearly legged out an infield single, but was still rewarded with an RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead.
Sam Dokkebakken came up next and smashed a double deep into the outfield for the first of six consecutive Monti hits. Michael Revenig doubled next to score Dokkebakken, Keenan Macek tripled, Danny Blackstone helped himself out with an RBI triple, Joe Tupy singled and then Ben Schaben hit an RBI single as Monti took a 5-0 lead.
Albertville scored a run thanks to an error during the top of the second with two outs to get on the board during the top of the second and Monticello responded with more runs.
Michael Olson hit a single and then scored on a Wilcox RBI double. Dokkebakken walked and then Revenig hit an RBI single to score Wilcox. Macek then executed a perfect hit-and-run that scored both runners to take a 9-1 lead. Tupy hit an infield single and then Schaben hit another RBI single as the Cats hit double digit runs.
Things got interesting during the top of the third. Blackstone hit the batter with a pitch while the bases were loaded to allow a run to come in. They scored two more runs on an RBI single and then two additional runs on back-to-back bases loaded walks to make it a 10-6 game.
Head Coach Gary Revenig then brought in Wilcox to pitch and he got the next batter to fly out to center to end the inning.
Once again, Monti responded.
Danny Blackstone, Tupy and Thommy Blackstone all hit RBI singles during the bottom of the third to extend their lead back to a healthy 14-6.
Albertville scored two on a two-out double during the top of the fourth and then held Monti to zero runs during the bottom of the frame for the first time on the day.
The score remained 14-8 until the bottom of the sixth.
Revenig plated two on an RBI double, Tupy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Revenig came around to score on a wild pitch to take an 18-8 lead.
The Anglers scored two during the top of the seventh to temporarily stave off the 10-run rule until the bottom of the inning when Monti responded with two of their own to 10-run Albertville for their first win of the playoffs.
Danny Blackstone was credited with the win after allowing six runs (five earned) in 2.2 innings of work. Wilcox pitched the final 4.1 innings in relief and gave up four runs (two earned). They allowed a combined 8 walks and 9 hits while striking out 7. Wilcox, Revenig, Macek and Tupy all tied for a team-high 3 RBI as Monti batted .512 as a team.
Their next opponent was of course the Sartell Muskies.
It was a tough start for the Polecats that saw themselves down 9-0 before getting on the board.
The bats finally woke up during the bottom of the fourth. Olson walked, Ethan Bosacker singled and with one out Dokkebakken singled to load the bases. Brayden Hanson smacked an RBI single to get them on the board.
With two outs, Macek cleared the bases with an RBI double to deep left as Monti cut their deficit to 9-4. Macek hit a sacrifice fly during the bottom of the sixth to inch one run closer at 9-5.
Monti put up a crooked number during the bottom of the seventh to take the lead and appeared to swing the momentum all the way in their favor.
Thommy Blackstone singled to lead off the inning and Olson followed him up with a double. With both runners in scoring position, RBI singles by Bosacker and Dokkebakken got them within two. Hanson plated a run next with an RBI single and Dokkebakken went first to third on the play.
Trailing now just 9-8 and Dokkebakken on third, Hanson took off for second and Dokkebakken stole home on the play to tie the game. Macek gave the Cats the lead with an RBI single to score double digit runs for their second consecutive playoff game.
Monticello’s defense let them down during the top of the eighth. Sartell scored the game-tying run on an error after attempting a sacrifice bunt and then the go-ahead run on a bad throw home to the next batter. They added two insurance runs during the top of the ninth with a two-run blast over the left field wall.
The red and black went down one-two-three to end the game on a 13-10 loss. It was their first loss all year when scoring double digit runs.
Jakob Kounkel got tagged with a tough loss after coming in as a relief pitcher. Kounkel pitched 5 innings and allowed just 2 runs (1 earned) off of 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7. Macek led the team with 5 RBI going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
The top seed, St. Joe lost to Clearwater and sets up a rematch with Monticello for a chance to go to the SVL title game. St. Joe beat Monti 10-6 on Sunday, July 10 to clinch the top seed.
Their rematch is on Saturday in St. Joseph with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The regional tournament starts Friday, Aug. 5.
