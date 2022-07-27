Polecats

Catcher Dustin Wilcox tags out a Sartell Musky baserunner at home trying to score, Sunday, July 24 at MHS.

 Jeremy Lagos

The Monticello Polecats’ own the second seed as the Sauk Valley League (SVL) playoffs started last week. The play-in games took place on Wednesday, July 20 when Albertville handled Sauk Rapids to earn a date with Monticello.

On Friday, July 22 the Cats beat the Anglers at home in seven innings thanks to the 10-run rule after they scored four in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take a 20-10 lead and the game was promptly called.

Load comments