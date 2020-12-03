MSHSL announces sports start dates contingent on state regulations

It’s no surprise to anyone that sports are ever-changing during this pandemic. The Minnesota State High School League met today to discuss winter sports and decide when teams will be able to practice together again.
They came to a conclusion of winter sports starting on Dec. 21, Jan. 4, or Jan. 18. The final decision will fall in the hands of Gov. Tim Walz.
There was a lot to decide and not every decision could be set in stone because dates set by the MSHSL are based off of the states rules and regulations in regards to COVID-19.
The Return to Play Task Force presented three models for start dates of practices and games and all were approved by the MSHSL, but are hanging on the hope that Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99 will be lifted.
The order demanded a four week halt to all sports seasons and is set to expire on Dec. 18, but there’s still a chance that date could be changed and the halt could last longer than just four weeks.
If the state shutdown ends on Dec. 18, winter sports practices will start up again on Dec. 21 and games will begin on Jan. 4.
If the state shutdown is extended, winter sports will start up again on either Jan. 4 or Jan. 18.
The task force had several parameters.
By taking all season adjustments into consideration the goal was to maintain the regular Spring sports schedule and ensure a 2020-21 sports season conclusion in June.
Winter seasons would conclude on March 29 and Spring seasons would conclude around June 14 – which gives both seasons 24 weeks to compete.
Just like the fall season, contests will be reduced to 70 percent or two teams. This will not include dance, wrestling, skiing, or gymnastics – teams will be allowed to hold triangular meets.
The MSHSL Board approved three models.
Model 1: practice begins Dec. 21, Model 2: begins Jan. 4, Model 3: Jan. 18.
Contests reduced to 70 percent boils down to 11 competitions at the most for dance, boys swimming and diving, and gymnastics. Wrestling will be reduced to 16 duals/32 matches. Hockey and basketball would have a regular season with 18 games.
Model 1 Winter sports breakdown:
Dance would have a normal 17 weeks of play, boys swimming and diving would shift from their normal 14 weeks of play to 13 weeks of play, wrestling and gymnastics would shift from their normal 15 weeks of play to 14 weeks of play, and hockey and basketball would go from the traditional 18 weeks of play down to 15 weeks of play.
Model 2 Winter sports breakdown:
Dance would have 10 weeks of play, boys swimming and diving would have 11 weeks of play, wrestling and gymnastics would be 12 weeks long, and hockey and basketball would have 13 weeks of play.
Model 3 Winter sports breakdown:
Dance would have eight weeks of play, boys swimming and diving would compete for nine weeks, wrestling and gymnastics would have 10 weeks of play, and hockey and basketball would last 11 weeks.
For the Spring sports season adapted bowling would last for 11 weeks while softball, golf, track and field, baseball, boys tennis, and lacrosse would have 13 weeks of play.
Postseason procedures are still open for discussion and will be determined with health, safety, and finances in mind. The Return to Play Task Force left room in all three models to modify the postseason if necessary.
