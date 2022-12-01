Christine and Adam Kastem

Christine Kastem (left) and Adam Kastem (right) are both taking taekwondo classes and have successfully passed their orange belt tests, Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Evolution TKD in Monticello.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Adam is a 15-year-old student at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy in Maple Lake. He currently is a part of their Run Club and has started a football club at the school as well.

His mother, Christine, is a nurse and lactation consultant at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Besides Adam, she also has twin 17-year-old girls.

Load comments