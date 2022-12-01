Adam is a 15-year-old student at the Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences Academy in Maple Lake. He currently is a part of their Run Club and has started a football club at the school as well.
His mother, Christine, is a nurse and lactation consultant at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Besides Adam, she also has twin 17-year-old girls.
Christine and Adam started taking taekwondo classes at Evolution TKD in Monticello, over near Walmart. They had been working at a previous gym, but it wasn’t quite the right fit.
“I just thought it would be something fun to do post-covid,” said Christine. “Just to jump back in do doing something that is in person.”
Christine asked Adam if he would be interested in taking taekwondo classes together and he was happy to oblige.
Learning taekwondo has always been something that Christine has wanted to do and enjoys taking classes with Adam.
“It’s been really nice to have that accountability. I feel like you’re more likely to stick with something and be there every time because you have another person that is ready to go,” said Christine. “On days that maybe I don’t feel like I want to go, he’s ready, and vice versa.”
Adam has taken karate lessons in the past and was given the option to try taekwondo or do something else, and his background in martial arts already he chose taekwondo.
“When she suggested it, it was during the summer. She also suggested something else. So I tried both of them out and I decided I kind of liked both of them,” said Adam Kastem.
He eventually stuck with taekwondo.
Christine and Adam started taking the classes in July. Learning under Master Adam Johnson, they learn kicking and punching patterns and formations. Different groups and different belts work on different techniques.
“Blocks, kicks, punches, and strikes. Offensive and defensive moves,” said Adam on different things that they work on during classes.
“There’s a lot of memory to it,” said Christine. “Pulling together body and mind. Your body remembers more than your mind sometimes. It feels very accomplished when you remember what feels complicated at for our level. To remember that and actually do it right. I think there’s something satisfying about hitting those pads. It reminds me of like running. Running is a great way to relieve stress and there’s something about that impact,” said Christine. “I feel like when we come here and feel that impact on those pads it’s very gratifying.”
When they started taking the classes they didn’t know much about taekwondo. They slowly built their confidence up and started getting their yells down and got to their first belt test. It’s not a fast process. One has to be patient when taking these classes.
They started out as what’s called a white belt candidate. After about two weeks to 30 days, they tested for their white belts. After passing that test they were awarded a uniform, the white belt, and a student handbook.
“Both of them actually progressed very quickly,” said Master Adam Johnson.
They both also mentioned how well Master Johnson breaks everything down and is great at giving instructions. It’s a long process and it can be easy to lose focus, but Adam and Christine have learned to be confident and patient.
“For me on my orange belt test, I couldn’t break the board. But he (Master Johnson) believed in me and knew I could do it. It took me maybe two days to do it. And I did it,” said Adam Kastem.
Master Johnson said that Adam had the perfect technique to break the board, but had to kind of get past the mental block of kicking all the way through it.
“He (Master Johnson) really breaks down the pieces that you need to learn into smaller sizes and then you just keep building on it. And sometimes I have to not think about all the things that I see other people do and it just feels really vague,” said Christine. “But just staying focused in the lane that we’re at. We know it’s like Legos, you’re just building it on top of the next one and just trusting that process.”
They currently have two belts. They both successfully tested for their white belts and most recently, the orange belt. Their next belt will be the yellow belt.
“I think the white belt was a lot simpler. There was less you had to learn and he just wanted you to get to your uniform and your white belt. There was nothing reality complex about getting that first belt compared to the orange belt,” said Adam.
Taekwondo is about always adding to the techniques you’ve already learned. Each step builds off the previous one and gets increasingly complex.
Adam’s favorite part of taking the classes is the impact kicks and blocks. He enjoys all the fast movement. His favorite move is the roundhouse kick. Christine enjoys all the kicking and thinks it’s a lot of fun.
The memorization of all the techniques has been the hardest part of the classes so far for Adam. Trying to learn everything at once is the hardest part for Christine. She wants to do everything right all the time so allowing herself to make mistakes has been her biggest challenge.
“Make mistakes and be imperfect,” said Christine. “I think one of the challenging things is you’re building on it so you’re still responsible for the material learned earlier… the body of what you’re doing is getting bigger and bigger and not letting that feel like a bowl of spaghetti all over the place,” laughed Christine.
Their goal is to go all the way and earn the black belt, which will take about three years if they take the classes continuously. Christine really enjoys going to the classes. Even on the days that she feels really tired she enjoys going to the classes because it helps make her feel like a kid.
“It’s very lighthearted and not super serious. It’s all important what we’re doing but it’s done in a really lighthearted way,” said Christine.
Christine and Adam describe Master Johnson as respectful and patient.
Taking the classes has been a lot more fun than they both realized it would be. They figured it would be much more serious. The classes are lighthearted and interactive and that’s something they both enjoy about the taekwondo classes.
“I didn’t think I would have so much fun,” said Christine. Adam echoed that sentiment as well.
They’ve both learned to be more patient in all aspects of life when other challenges arise. They also have learned to trust themselves more.
“It really resonates with other parts of my life,” said Adam.
Both of them enjoy the classes a lot and Master Johnson enjoys having them around as well.
“Both of them actually have presented really well in the beginning,” said Master Johnson. “They’ve shown kind of an aptitude for it. Christine really focuses on what you’re telling her. She’s really detail-oriented. And Adam has a natural ability to execute some of the techniques we’re showing, which is really cool.”
What sets Christine and Adam apart is their determination and the fact that they practice at home. “They have a natural ability,” said Master Johnson. “I think the fact you have a mother and son coming together, sometimes I’ll see mother and daughter or I’ll see a father and son coming, but it’s fairly rare that I see a mother and son coming together,” said Master Johnson.
He thinks that if they stick with it, they’ll be able to earn their black belts at around the same time and mentioned how they’re both a positive influence at the gym.
“They bring the ability for me to learn from them. They bring the ability to have other students watch them as they execute technique,” said Master Johnson. “I just love having them here. And they’re excited about it and that brings the energy up in the gym.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.