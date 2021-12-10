The 2021-22 Moose are led by Head Coach Eric Nelson and assisted by Dylan Nelson, Derek Sibley, Jarrid Scheinbien and Aaron Biard.
After making a run to the state tournament in 2019-20, the Moose fell just short of that feat again last year, losing 6-3 to Northern Lakes in the section 5A championship game. They finished 12-7-1, 9-2-1 in the M8 to finish with Chisago Lakes as co-conference champs after finishing 1-0-1 against theWildcats last season.
The Moose lost eight seniors to graduation, including three year starting goaltender Nash Wilson. Senior Michael Biller has taken up the starting goalie spot through two games. Biller and the Moose are 0-2 and have given up 11 goals so far, although that can’t be pinned on Biller. Monticello lost 6-0 to Mahtomedi on Friday, Nov. 26 and 5-4 to Little Falls on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The good news is they return a number of players from the section finals run they made last year, “we return 11 players off the section roster from last season,” said Nelson. “The desire to return to the section championship should be at the forefront of their minds which should push them to work as hard as they can. Our depth should be an advantage that we can use throughout the season to make sure players aren’t getting burned out,” added Nelson.
Senior forwards Wilson Dahlheimer and Brooks Wilson and senior defenseman Gavin Simon are three of the 11 returning varsity players that should lead the Moose this year on their quest to return to the state tournament after a year’s absence.
With no pure sniper on the team it will have to be scoring by committee for this version of the Moose. Four different goal scorers lit the lamp against Little Falls; Dahlheimer, Simon, Wilson and junior forward Quintin Brooks were the goalscorers. Dahlheimer added two assists with Simon and Wilson also adding an assist as well as the only players with multiple points so far, albeit quite early.
“There are opportunities abound for this team. We play a difficult schedule which should prepare us for playoffs. If we prepare in the correct manner and work as a team, I do believe we will have the opportunity to compete for a return trip to state,” said Nelson.
It will be important for multiple players to step up and take advantage of the opportunity to contribute and spread the scoring around and protect the top guys on the team.
Monticello and Chisago Lakes will once again battle for the conference title this year as the projected leaders of the Mississippi 8 as the Moose look to make their return to the state tournament.
