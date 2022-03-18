For the fourth time in six seasons, the Monticello Moose advanced to the state hockey tournament. They drew a tough seed, starting off with state runner-ups and the second seeded Warroad Warriors.
The puck was dropped at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul. Monticello scored the first goal of the game, but Warroad scored seven unanswered to put the Moose away 7-1.
“They’re a good team. There’s not much to say about that. They battle. They skate. They’re puck savvy. They control the play. We were kind of a step slow all day. We got the first goal and maybe thought we had a little life at that point in time, but they did a good job of shutting that down immediately and getting back on their game,” said Head Coach Eric Nelson.
“Proud of our guys for battling and battling all game long, but obviously it’s a tough task taking on their top line and their squad. Kudos to them,” added Nelson.
The Moose spent the first minute and a half in their defensive zone. They had a tough time clearing the puck out of their zone.
Warroad recorded the first six shots on goal in the game. After treading water for the first few minutes, Monticello actually struck first.
Junior forward Jake Larson broke free and finessed a breakaway. Warriors goalie Hampton Slukynsky made the initial save, but junior forward Quintin Brooks was right there and put home the rebound as the Moose grabbed a 1-0 lead at 10:44 of the first.
“To get any life we knew we needed to pop the first one. On the bench we all looked at each other like we could do this, but they regrouped and came back strong. Took the life out of us,” said senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer.
The lead didn’t last. Carson Pilgrim beat senior netminder Michael Biller top shelf for the equalizer at 12:57. 26 seconds later Jack Jones scored the game-winner as the Warriors took a 2-1 lead over the Moose.
Warroad definitely woke up after Monticello opened up the scoring. They were just too fast and physical for Monti and there was a clear difference in their size and speed. It was like a whole different sport they were playing out there.
“They’re very skilled with the puck and they can move very fast,” said senior defenseman Gavin Simon. “I think in the competition we played all year, we only had a couple teams we played that had that kind of speed and that kind of skill through the neutral zone and through our zone,” added Simon.
Shots on goal after the first period were 14-6 in favor of Warroad.
The second ranked team in class A exploded in the second period. They outshot the Moose 24-3 in the frame and scored twice to take a 4-1 lead into the final 17 minutes.
Biller made some great saves to start the period, but he could only do so much. Monti spent basically the entire second period in their own zone.
Warroad’s first goal of the period came on a wraparound attempt that was initially called no goal, but was awarded after a video review and Jayson Shaugabay got his goal at 4:03 of the second. Their other goal in the second came less than a minute later.
Monti got some better pressure in the third, but weren’t able to crack the scoreboard again and Warroad scored three to finish off the Moose 7-1.
They really shrunk the zone and didn’t give the Monti forwards any room to maneuver whatsoever. They shut down the Monti forecheck for large portions of the game. Some guys also got caught puck watching on defense.
The loss sent the Moose to the consolation bracket. Their next game was against Mankato East/Loyola in the consolation semifinals the next morning on Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. in Mariucci Arena.
There wasn’t a whole lot of energy from either side. There was a large feeling out process without either team recording many scoring chances to stop.
Monticello struck first again. Senior forward Brooks Wilson finished off a two-on-one from junior defenseman Brady Bergstrom to take a 1-0 lead at 15:20 of the first.
They got right back to work to begin the second period. Cody Russell got the party started quickly with a goal at 0:25 of the second with assists going to junior forward Tyler Miller and Dahlheimer.
They took their 2-0 lead into the third period. Biller, who made 23 saves in the game, finally gave up a goal at 6:51 of the third and that’s when things really opened up. They still couldn’t beat Biller cleanly though, as the goal came off a rebound.
Both teams finished the game with a newfound pace to end the third with Monticello icing the game with an empty-net goal at 15:31. Dahlheimer scored the goal with assists going to Miller and Bitz.
The Moose won 3-1 and advanced to the consolation final against Minneapolis on Saturday, March 12. That game was also played at 9 a.m. at Mariucci.
Minneapolis outshot Monticello 35-15 and won 4-1. Miller scored the lone Moose goal at 15:17 of the third with assists going to Dahlheimer and Simon. Biller made 31 saves.
The Moose finish their season 14-16-1. Monticello hockey loses seven seniors to graduation; Biller, Simon, Russell, Danny Homsombath, Wilson, Dahlheimer and Caden Peterson.
