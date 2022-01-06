The Monticello Moose played in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud last week at the Municipal Athletic Complex. They went 1-2 with a win over River Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
They started the week off against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Wilson Dahlheimer scored for the Moose scored just 36 seconds into the second period with assists from Gavin Simon and Gunnar Simon.
Sartell answered with the equalizer a couple minutes later. They tallied two more goals by the end of the second period and took a 3-1 lead into the final frame.
Trying to mount a third period comeback, Monticello got an even strength goal from Tyler Miller at 13:44 to cut their deficit in half. The Moose weren’t able to finish off the comeback and lost 3-2 at the MAC for their first game of the week. Starting netminder Michael Biller finished with 26 saves on 29 shots. The Moose scored two goals on 24 shots on goal.
They were able to bounce back the next day against River Lakes.
Dahlheimer wasted no time in getting his team the lead, scoring just 34 seconds into the game and was once again assisted by Gavin Simon and Gunnar Simon. Tyler Bitz doubled their lead at 4:55 with an assist from Robbie Harris.
River Lakes scored one before the end of the first and scored the only goal of the second period to tie the game heading into the third period. Having lost two in a row, the Moose didn’t want to carry that weight into their next game. At 1:49 of the third period, Cody Russell scored an even strength goal from Brayden Dunn that went down as the game winner. Monticello beat River Lakes 3-2. Biller made 20 saves on 22 shots.
The next night on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 Monticello finished off their run in the Granite City Classic against Sauk Rapids-Rice.
They had trouble finding the back of the net as they fell 3-1 in the MAC.
After a scoreless first period, SRR got on the board first at 4:08 of the second period. Alec Mayer answered about a minute and a half later to tie the game at 1-1. Roman Thompson and Dahlheimer got the assists.
Sauk Rapids-Rice scored with 22 seconds left in the period from Will White that went down as the game winner. They added an insurance goal in the third to finish off Monticello 3-1. Owen Soderholm got the start in net for the Moose after Biller started the previous two games back to back days. Soderholm made 21 saves on 24 shots on goal in just his second start of the season.
Monticello (4-8, 2-2 M8) gets Alexandria (3-4-1) on Tuesday and Providence Academy (9-2) on Thursday. Both games are on the road.
