Quintin Brooks face-off

Senior Quintin Brooks takes a face-off in the neutral zone against Cambridge-Isanti, Friday, Dec. 9 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After scoring just six goals in the team’s first four games, the Monticello Moose knew they needed to find a way to open up the offense. They were able to do that when they lit the lamp seven times against the Bluejackets in a 7-3 victory at Moose Sherritt Arena on Friday, Dec. 9.

Six different goal scorers got in on the action. Senior Brayden Dunn was the first one to get in on the action. Dunn scored the game-winner as well with his second of the game. Senior Quintin Brooks, senior Tyler Bitz, senior Jake Larson, junior Gunnar Simon, and senior Tyler Miller all scored goals in the contest.

Landen Scherber Monticello Moose

Sophomore Landen Scherber skates to the slot after the Moose won an offensive zone draw in the first period against the Bluejackets, Friday, Dec. 9 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.
Jake Larson Monticello Moose

Senior Jake Larson collects a pass off the boards, Friday, Dec. 9 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.
Load comments