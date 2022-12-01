2022-2023 Monticello Moose captains

The 2022-2023 Monticello Moose captains, L-R: Tyler Miller, Tyler Bitz, Alec Mayer, and Gunnar Simon.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Eric Nelson returns as the head coach for the Monticello Moose for his eighth season. Before that, he was an assistant coach under Sheldon Weston since 2010. Nelson is assisted by Derek Sibley, Jarrid Schiebein, Charlie Voller, and Aaron Biard.

After a slow start to begin last season, the Moose played their best hockey at the right time. They won three straight one-goal games in the Section 5A playoffs to reach the state tournament. They beat River Falls 3-2 at home before going on the road and taking down the top seed in Little Falls. In the section championship against St. Cloud Cathedral in Elk River, they got a hat trick out of Wilson Dahlheimer to send Monticello back to the state tournament.

