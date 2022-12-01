Eric Nelson returns as the head coach for the Monticello Moose for his eighth season. Before that, he was an assistant coach under Sheldon Weston since 2010. Nelson is assisted by Derek Sibley, Jarrid Schiebein, Charlie Voller, and Aaron Biard.
After a slow start to begin last season, the Moose played their best hockey at the right time. They won three straight one-goal games in the Section 5A playoffs to reach the state tournament. They beat River Falls 3-2 at home before going on the road and taking down the top seed in Little Falls. In the section championship against St. Cloud Cathedral in Elk River, they got a hat trick out of Wilson Dahlheimer to send Monticello back to the state tournament.
They scored the first goal against Warroad in the state Class A quarterfinal before losing 7-1 to the state runner-ups. They bounced back to beat Mankato East before losing to Minneapolis in the consolation championship.
The Moose lost All-Conference players in Wilson Dahlheimer, Gavin Simon, and Michael Biller to graduation last spring. Biller was named the conference Goaltender of the Year and Dahlhaimer was the conference Player of the Year.
Brooks Wilson, Tyler Bitz, Gunnar Simon, Roman Thompson were all named All-Conference Honorable Mention. Dahlheimer is playing in the NAHL (Junior A) and Simon is playing in the NAIII.
The Moose’s strength this year will be their depth. Tyler Bitz, Tyler Miller, Alec Mayer, and Gunnar Simon return from last year’s state tournament team and will be leaned on for their experience and leadership.
Aidan Widmark, Landen Scherber, and Brady Lerberg are some newcomers that have a chance to make a positive impact on the ice. Widmark is a mobile defenseman with offensive upside, Scherber brings some grit to the table and Lerberg brings some much-needed speed for an offense that might struggle to score goals consistently throughout the season.
Cambridge Isanti and Chisago Lakes are the teams to beat again in the conference after they tied for first last season with 20 points. Monticello and Princeton tied each other with 14 points.
The Moose will be tested with a lot of road games early. Nine of their first 12 games are on the road before finishing the season with 6 of their final 10 games on home ice. They’ve started the season 0-2 losing one-goal games to Little Falls and Northfield.
“If the intensity of our practice can translate in to our games we could be a very dangerous team to face. The commitment of this group will need to stay steadfast in order to achieve their goals,” said Nelson.
Their depth is going to be their most important aspect. If they can find a way to get goals from multiple lines it’s going to bring them a long way.
