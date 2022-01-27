The Monticello Moose have had a tendency to play great for a period or two, but even in some of their wins have had a tough time putting a whole 51 minutes together for an entire game. That was the case again against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Moose had a great first period, outscoring the Bluejackets 2-0 in the first period. After giving up the lead in the third period, Gavin Simon came up clutch with just a couple minutes left to win the game and give CI their first conference loss of the season.
“The first period was one of our better played periods all year,” said Head Coach Eric Nelson. “We played well enough to get the victory. There’s little things I think we can still do better, but that’s going to be a daily process,” Nelson also said.
That sentiment about doing the little things has been something Nelson has been mentioning all year.
Monti almost scored 30 seconds in, but couldn’t quite get a stick on the loose puck on the goalie’s doorstep.
Michael Biller made a great stick save a couple minutes later to keep the game scoreless.
The Moose were fast and physical in the first period with the back and forechecks taking it to the Bluejackets, who couldn’t get much of anything going in the opening frame.
After CI was called for a tripping minor, Wilson Dahlheimer scored on the ensuing power play at 7:27 of the first from Gavin Simon and Danny Homsombath. The Moose barely had time to finish celebrating that goal before Quintin Brooks kept the party going a minute later with his goal at 8:28 from Robbie Harris. Harris fed Brooks from behind the net for an easy one time finish.
It was a great period for Monticello who looked good in all facets of the game against the conference’s top team.
Unfortunately for the Moose, the second period wasn’t quite as dominating. They spent a lot of time defending and chasing the puck around.
When they managed to take over possession in their own zone, they turned the puck right back over and CI’s Finn Overby got the away team on the board at 6:09 of the second. It was the only goal scored during the middle frame, which is a net positive considering how the period began.
The third period was more even than the first two proved to be. Biller was on his p’s and q’s when the Bluejackets got a two on one shorthanded and a nice feed had the attacker all alone with Biller, but the netminder made a great save to deny them of the shorty.
6:15 into the third, Dahlheimer nearly connected with Roman Thompson on what would have been a nice backdoor tap-in, but the two couldn’t connect cleanly.
Despite coming out a lot stronger in the third than the second, the Bluejackets were able to net the equalizer. In their own defensive zone, a pass off the boards sprung the attack. Monti got tied up and were unable to recover quite in time to make a difference and Cambridge-Isanti tied the game at 2-2 at 13:43 in the third.
It was Gavin Simon and the Moose who got the last laugh though. He ripped a shot from the left circle and beat the tendy far post to give the Moose a 3-2 lead at 15:02 of the third. Assists went to Cody Russell and Brayden Dunn. Simon’s goal went down as the game-winner as the Bluejackets pulled their goalie with 1:45 left.
Biller did make it interesting at the end though, seeing the wide open net on the other side of the ice, he lined up to take a shot, but it didn’t get out of the zone and he needed to make a bit of a sliding save to keep their one goal advantage with about 19 seconds left.
It was a little dramatic, but the Moose held on to win 3-2 and are the first team to put a blemish on the Bluejacket’s conference record. Biller made 21 saves to get the win.
Monticello (6-12, 4-3 M8) has Northern Edge (6-10-1, 2-4 M8) on Tuesday and St. Cloud Cathedral (9-9) on Thursday.
Monticello 3, Buffalo 4
The Moose were on the other side of a one goal game against Buffalo on Saturday, Jan. 22. Buffalo scored three goals in the second period that ended up being the difference. The Moose got a goal from Brady Bergstrom and two from Dahlheimer, who also assisted on the Bergstrom goal. Biller made 32 saves.
