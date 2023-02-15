Tyler Miller assist

Tyler Miller (#27) sends a cross-ice pass to Tyler Bitz for the primary assist on Bitz’s goal at the end of the second period against Princeton, Friday, Feb. 10 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello Moose already have the conference locked up, but they have their sights set on a larger prize; a section title and another trip to the state tournament. They’ve split their last four games since going on a five-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they lost 4-2 to Buffalo before beating Princeton 6-3 three days later. Senior Quintin Brooks (Brayden Dunn) and sophomore Brady Lerberg (Alec Mayer, Hunter Stutzman) scored Monticello’s goals against Buffalo. It was Lerberg’s first career varsity goal.

Tags

Load comments