The Monticello Moose already have the conference locked up, but they have their sights set on a larger prize; a section title and another trip to the state tournament. They’ve split their last four games since going on a five-game winning streak.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they lost 4-2 to Buffalo before beating Princeton 6-3 three days later. Senior Quintin Brooks (Brayden Dunn) and sophomore Brady Lerberg (Alec Mayer, Hunter Stutzman) scored Monticello’s goals against Buffalo. It was Lerberg’s first career varsity goal.
They played Northern Lakes Tuesday evening and on Thursday they take a trip to the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud to play section rival St. Cloud Cathedral. Last season the Moose were 1-1 against the Crusaders, beating them 3-2 in the section final behind a Wilson Dahlheimer hat trick.
Two wins this week would likely clinch the second seed in the Section 5A playoffs that begin this Saturday.
“I feel like we’re confident,” said senior Tyler Miller. “We bounce back and we keep fighting no matter what.” Miller also said it was a great feeling to win the conference during his senior year.
Princeton and Monticello had trouble staying out of the penalty box. They combined for 13 total penalties, with nine coming in the third period.
Senior Brayden Dunn (Brooks) scored the opening marker off the iron against the Tigers at 3:26 of the first, but Timothy Donnay scored for Princeton 19 seconds later to tie the game at 1. Quick responses after a goal were a common theme throughout the game.
With about five and a half minutes left in the opening frame, senior Jake Larson picked the pocket of a Tiger defenseman in the offensive zone and sent a centering pass to senior Robbie Harris but James Koecher made the save for Princeton to keep the game tied. Despite scoring the game’s first goal, Monticello failed to capitalize on a few other scoring chances and after 17 minutes the game remained tied.
At 10:51 of the second, Harris finally gave Monticello the lead once and for all. Mayer rifled a shot from the point that was deflected by Brooks, who was laying on the ice, and Harris tipped it in to take a 2-1 lead.
At the end of the period, senior Tyler Bitz scored on a two-on-one with Miller for a two-goal lead. Junior Micah Sieben got the secondary assist on Bitz’s goal at 16:54 of the second.
Princeton, who finished 1-for-6 on the power play, got their lone power play goal from Eli Christopher at 4:10 of the third. 21 seconds later Monticello junior Roman Thompson scored the game-winner giving Monti a 4-2 lead.
At 8:58 of the third Jacob Patnode scored for Princeton but just 18 seconds later Miller (Larson, Bitz) got Monti their two-goal lead back.
Miller (Dunn, Bitz) scored a power play goal at 12:03 to make it 6-3, which was the final. Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm made 22 saves on 25 shots (.880 percent) in the win. Monticello finished 1-for-5 on the power play.
On being conference champs after taking a one-season hiatus, Head Coach Eric Nelson said, “it always feels good. Obviously, we’re a little more focused on the section championship. But the conference championship is a nice tip of the cap to these kids for battling through the conference this year. But we got bigger things in mind and we’re making sure we’re pushing towards that.”
The team has a little more balance than last year’s squad. Dahlhimer led the team with 50 points and 24 goals. The next closest player was Gavin Simon, who was second on the team with 26 points while Bitz was second with 14 goals. Nobody else scored double-digit goals.
This year six players currently have at least 20 points (compared to four last year) and two more have 19. 12 total players have double-digit points and five players have at least 10 goals.
“Last year we had Wilson Dahlheimer, that was the energy from within. This has got to be more energy from everybody. There’s not that one guy who’s going to push everybody. It’s much more by committee. So that energy that Tyler (Miller) alluded to needs to come from everybody,” added Nelson.
Their game against Cathedral is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop Thursday evening at the MAC. If Monticello earns the second or third seed they play at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Opponent TBD.
