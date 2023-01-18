There’s plenty of season left, but when the Monticello Moose boys hockey team hosted Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 12 the winner would control their destiny for the Mississippi 8 title. Monticello finished third last year in the conference but was co-champions with Chisago Lakes in 2020-21.
Monticello doesn’t seem to want any part of being co-champions this time, they’re gunning for the title outright.
Both teams had stretches where they looked like the better club, luckily for Monticello, they had junior goaltender Owen Soderholm to lean on. Soderholm was excellent for the Moose, making 37 saves on 38 shots on goal (.974 percent) including a crucial stretch at the beginning of the third period when Soderholm made a number of big saves to keep Monti up by one.
“Honestly it was a great time playing with the boys,” said Soderholm after the game. “Playing against such a fun team to play against is always a good time. We were just able to keep battling and the team was able to pop in a few goals.”
Soderholm mentioned it comes down to staying loose in between periods and visualizing making saves and that God helps him through it too.
When all was said and done after 51 minutes, the Moose beat the Wildcats 4-1, are now 5-0-1 in the Mississippi 8 and have a three-point lead over second-place Cambridge-Isanti (4-2) and a six-point lead over Chisago Lakes (2-1-1). Monticello took the season series over the Wildcats 1-0-1 after they tied 2-2 earlier this season.
Chisago Lakes started the game hot, got a good rush going early, and ensured Soderholm was awake for the Moose. Monticello eventually evened the playing field and after a lot of back-and-forth, the Moose got on the board first. The puck came from behind the net and Simon (Roman Thompson, Landen Scherber) lit the lamp for his first goal of the game at 11:26 of the first.
Monti took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission after outshooting Chisago Lakes 8-6 in the opening frame.
To start the second period Monti had a strong forecheck going and generated over a minute of offensive zone time, but they weren’t able to get a shot on goal. One shot was blocked but otherwise couldn’t get a clean look at the net.
The Wildcats came out with a vengeance for the rest of the period and were rewarded with the equalizer at 4:17 of the second from Nik Jinks (Jack Bakken, Nate Bluhm). 40 seconds after their goal Monticello senior forward Tyler Bitz was sent to the sin bin for a tripping minor, but the Wildcats couldn’t capitalize with the man advantage. Seven minutes into the second Chisago Lakes had eight shots on goal before Monti had one.
Eight minutes into the period Monti senior forward Quintin Brooks tried to sneak one past Chisago Lakes netminder Jack Hanson, but Hanson showed off good pad strength to keep the puck out of the net and covered it to draw a whistle.
Monticello’s first power play chance came at 9:22 of the second when Brock Thompson picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct minor. Monti didn’t score on the power play, but just three seconds after it ended Bitz (Alec Mayer) ripped a shot from the corner behind the goal line and banked it off the goalie for the game-winning goal as the Moose took a 2-1 lead.
Two minutes later Thompson nearly doubled the Moose’s lead on a wide-open back door opportunity, but the defense recovered just in time to get a stick in the way and prevented the shot from getting to the net.
Monticello took that 2-1 lead into the second intermission despite getting outshot 16-10 in the period.
The Wildcats came out really strong to begin the third but Soderholm stood on his head for Monti and kept their lead intact with a number of high-quality saves.
Monticello junior defenseman Cam Schmitz picked up a slashing minor at 1:13 of the third. Often times your best penalty killer needs to be the goalie and on a night when both teams were 0-2 on the power play, Soderholm was Monti’s best penalty killer.
Soderholm made a great save sliding to the weak side during the kill for one of his many great saves. Even after the power play ended Chisago Lakes continued to pepper Soderholm but he stood strong and kept Monticello up by a goal.
At 5:00 of the third Dylan Dassner was sent to the box for a cross-checking minor and the Moose got their second power play chance of the game. They didn’t score but Thompson was denied on a backhanded shot on the doorstep with 20 seconds left on the power play in what was probably their best extra man chance of the night.
Finally at 13:25 of the third Simon (Landen Scherber) doubled Monticello’s lead to 3-1 after coming close several times in the minutes leading up to that moment. He continued to work hard and put himself in position to score his second goal of the night. With seven seconds left in the game senior forward, Jake Larson (Brady Bergstrom, Tyler Miller) scored an empty net goal as Monticello beat Chisago Lakes 4-1.
The Moose won 4-1 despite getting outshot 38-32, including 16-14 in the third period. It was Monticello’s second straight win after beating Princeton 4-0 earlier in the week. Soderholm picked up his first career varsity shutout against the Tigers making 26 saves. Scherber, senior forward Robbie Harris, Larson, and Simon all scored in that one.
“I’m a game-by-game guy,” said Head Coach Eric Nelson after the game when asked about being in the driver’s seat for the conference title. “If we do the right things game-by-game the right things are going to happen.”
It was Monticello’s second straight win with four wins coming in their last five games through last Thursday. After an 0-3 start playing a tough non-conference schedule, the Moose are 7-3-1 since, including their last game when they lost to Delano.
Monticello lost 5-2 to Delano on Saturday, Jan. 14. Harris and Larson were the goal scorers for Monti in the loss. Soderholm made 21 saves.
Monticello (7-6-1, 5-0-1) played Northern Edge (1-11, 1-4) on Tuesday night. On Thursday they’re on the road against Cambridge-Isanti (7-6, 4-2), and on Monday, Jan. 23 they’re on the road again against Mound Westonka (4-9). Tuesday, Jan. 24 they have their rematch against Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena. All those games have a 7 p.m. puck drop. After that, the Moose have a stretch of five straight home games before ending the regular season with two away games.
