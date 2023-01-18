Gunnar Simon

Junior forward Gunnar Simon stick handles in the offensive zone against Chisago Lakes. Simon scored two goals including the game-winner, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

There’s plenty of season left, but when the Monticello Moose boys hockey team hosted Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 12 the winner would control their destiny for the Mississippi 8 title. Monticello finished third last year in the conference but was co-champions with Chisago Lakes in 2020-21.

Monticello doesn’t seem to want any part of being co-champions this time, they’re gunning for the title outright.

Owen Soderholm

Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm makes a pad save in the third period against Chisago Lakes. Soderholm made 37 saves on 38 shots on goal, including 16 saves in the third period, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.
Gunnar Simon celly

Gunnar Simon celebrates towards the student section after his first period goal against Chisago Lakes, Thursday, Jan. 12 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

