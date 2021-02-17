Moose hockey hits winning streak until faced with Buffalo

The Monticello Moose’s four-gaming winning streak came to an end Thursday, Feb. 11 with a 2-0 loss to Buffalo at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.
On Thursday, Feb. 11 the Moose fell to Buffalo 2-0 breaking the streak.
Buffalo scored once in the first period and once the second period.
Monticello had three attempts at the net in the first period, 11 attempts in the second period, and 12 attempts in the third period, but couldn’t make anything count.
“We had a very slow start to the game,” Nelson said. “As the game progressed we started to get some more shots on net and traffic at the net. Overall we just were not able to get the puck past their tender.”
Goalie Wilson had 27 saves and a save percentage of .931 for the night.
“There are always different emotions after losing,” Nelson said. “Losing to Buffalo is a complex feeling for a few reasons. While it’s always good to win, it’s also good to play good competition such as Buffalo. Most of all though, you have to hate to lose, so the competitor in you should be feeling a little upset that you lost. This feeling should drive you make sure you’re doing everything the next day to make sure that feeling doesn’t propagate again.”
Prior to the February 11 loss to Buffalo, the Moose were riding a wave of wins as Coach Eric Nelson’s squad built its 5-3-1 record.
That included a 2-1 win over Princeton on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“It’s good to get on the winning side of things,” Nelson said. “Winning can build confidence throughout the line up. I don’t think we’ve played our best hockey yet which is something we can improve on.”
Against Princeton, neither team scored in the first period, but the Moose had five shots on the Tigers’ goal.
In the second period Monticello scored two goals. Brooks Wilson scored four minutes into the period with assists going to Jesse DeChene and Ben Miller.
Braden Bitz added a goal about six minutes later with assists going to Brooks Wilson and Tyler Miller.
In the third period Princeton scored, making the final score 2-1.
Goalie Nash Wilson had 26 saves for the night and a save percentage of .963.
The Moose hit the ice again on Thursday, Feb. 18 against Cambridge-Isanti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.