Moose goalie Nash Wilson earns 40th win

The Monticello boys hockey team couldn’t be stopped on the ice on Thursday, Feb. 18.
They went head to head with Cambridge-Isanti and won 5-1.
Head Coach Eric Nelson was ready to see some bigger numbers on the scoreboard.
“It felt good to finally get more than two or three goals,” Nelson said. “The team was working hard and they were rewarded.”
Goalie Nash Wilson earned his 40th win as a Moose and broke the Monticello High School record that Tyler Klatt set with 39.
The Moose were off to a great start and a high shooting percentage with 12 attempts in the first period, eight attempts in the second period, and 13 attempts at the net in the third period.
In the first period Monticello scored twice to the Yellow Jackets’ zero goals.
Gunnar Sibley scored 4:34 into the period with assists going to Wilson Dahlheimer and Tyler Miller.
Brooks Wilson had the next goal with even strength.
In the second period Cambridge-Isanti scored first.
Moose Brooks Wilson earned his second goal with 8:48 on the clock and assists going to Sibley and Ben Miller.
Nelson chalked it up to the basics of hockey.
“We were doing some simple things against Cambridge which allowed for greater success,” Nelson said. “It was the little things you talk about: getting pucks to the net, making sure we are on the right side of puck battles, and staying out of the box.”
In the third period the Moose wrapped it up with two more goals and goalie Nash Wilson didn’t let anything past him coming from the Yellow Jackets.
Riley Ronayne had a goal to the back of the net two minutes into the period with a pass from Dahlheimer.
About six minutes later Braden Britz scored off of the power play with assists going to Brooks Wilson and Gavin Simon.
Goalie Nash Wilson had 22 saves in the net and a .957 save percentage for the night.
The Moose face Cambridge-Isanti again on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Check the Monticello Times website for updates.
“I would expect the team to come out the same way we came out against them the last time,” Nelson said. “You can’t take games or nights off especially with a shortened season. It’s critical that you’re able to fine that focus as a team and make sure you bring it every single shift and game.”
