Moose focus on small wins to start 2021 season

The Monticello Moose made it to the Minnesota state consolation championship last season and they hope to make it even further this year.
Monticello hockey Head Coach Eric Nelson said his favorite memory from last year was winning the section championship in a packed out Fogerty Arena.
Nelson isn’t one for predictions, but he hopes his team can compete just as well in 2021.
“I’m not good at predictions,” Nelson said. “ All I predict is that we will push these boys to compete everyday, with so many unknowns this year they literally have to play each game like it could be their last.”
Nelson has been coaching for 10 years at Monticello.
His assistant coaches are Dan Miller, Dylan Nelson, Jarrid Scheinbein and Aaron Biard.
This year’s captains are Gavin Brooks, Wilson Dahlheimer, Ben Miller, and Gunnar Sibley.
“Last year we had group of seniors that played with a little vendetta to get back to the state tournament that they missed the year prior,” Nelson said “This group will have to find that edge to make sure they earn their right to play for that opportunity.”
The Moose has many returning starters, but Nelson said he wants to focus on doing little things correctly and staying consistent.
“The team will have a good mix of guys with experience and guys looking to make their push to claim spots,” Nelson said. “Our upper classmen have the experience of making a push to a state tournament which will hopefully translate into a focused approached for the entire team. Something we’ll need to focus on throughout the year will be consistency and execution. Making sure this team is always doing the little things that makes good teams successful will be something that we as a staff will be preaching day in and day out.”
The Monticello boys hockey team had a record of 20-9-1 last season.
The Moose usually do pretty well in the conference, but will take on some new teams in 2021.
“Each team brings its own set of challenges,” Nelson said. “The conference will have some dark horses that we need to make sure we’re focused for when we play them. Outside the conference we have some great teams we are playing from Cathedral, Orono, Alexandria and Buffalo.”
The Moose will take on Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The boys feel lucky to be competing.
“You really feel for these kids,” Nelson said. “The ups and downs, the unknowns they face, all they want to do is compete. Hopefully we can push through, keep everyone safe in doing so, and enjoy a full season.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
