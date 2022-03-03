After an up and down season with a team fighting to find consistency, the Moose find themselves one game away from punching their ticket to the state tournament. Monticello beat River Lakes in the section 5A quarterfinals and Little Falls in the section semifinals in back-to-back one goal games to advance to the section 5A championship.
After the game was delayed by one day due to weather, Monticello hosted River Lakes at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena at the Monticello Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Things got very chippy very quickly that ended up in a player getting a game misconduct in the first.
At 3:56 of the first, An away player shot the buck on net after the whistle and paid the price with several Monticello players punishing him for the act and after the refs intervened, but no penalties were assessed.
At 13:09, junior forward Jacob Philippi got a five minute major and a game misconduct for grabbing an opponent’s facemask. Senior defenseman Gavin Simon was assessed a minor penalty for roughing. The Moose took advantage of the offensive zone draw and some extra room on the ice during the four-on-four action and scored 11 seconds after the penalties were given. Senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer won the draw and skated right for the net where he deked around the goalie and slid the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead at 13:20 of the first.
After Simon’s two minute minor was over, Monticello was on the power play. Simon made up for his penalty by sending a shot in from the nearside boards and giving the Moose a 2-0 advantage. Goal came at 15:49 of the first from senior forwards Brooks Wilson and Dahlheimer.
With power play time remaining to start the second, Monti got close to going up 3-0 when a shot rang off the post. At 4:21 junior defenseman Alec Mayer got whistled for an interference minor and at 5:25 the Stars got a power play goal to cut the Moose’s lead in half, 2-1. Senior starting goalie Michael Biller made a number of quality glove saves to keep his team in the lead. Despite Biller’s play, the Moose gave up a breakaway with seconds remaining in the second and the Stars fired a shot right as the buzzer sounded that found the back of the net and Monticello was lucky to lead after 34 minutes.
Biller came out in the third and continued to make some nice saves. There was another close call when the Stars hit the post 6:55 into the period. Monticello countered at 10:44 with a breakaway goal from senior forward Cody Russell to give them a 3-1 lead. Assists went to senior defenseman Danny Homsombath and Wilson.
With 3:14 left, River Lakes took a timeout and pulled their goalie. At 15:24 junior forward Brayden Dunn took an untimely roughing penalty and essentially gave the Stars a 6-on-4 power play with the pulled goalie. River Lakes scored at 16:08. It was a close call, but the Moose escaped with a 3-2 victory and a date with the top seed Little Falls.
Head Coach Eric Nelson thought his team played pretty nervously for most of the game and made some uncharacteristic mistakes, “we’re kind of doing some uncharacteristic things tonight. Young players were feeling their way through a one-and-done situation and hopefully they’ll be ready on Saturday,” said Nelson.
They would need to be ready going against the top seed in section 5A.
They had their date on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Exchange Arena in Little Falls. The game started slow with both teams feeling each other out. The Moose got a power play at 3:09 and nearly scored on a back door pass, but couldn’t connect and had to wait a little longer to light the lamp.
They didn’t have to wait too much longer. Simon got a shot to ring off the iron and into the net at 5:39 from Dahlheimer to take a 1-0 lead. They got another goal a few minutes later to double their lead to 2-0. Russell ripped a shot from the slot at the bottom of the circles from Wilson and Homsombath.
Little Falls managed to get one at the very end of the period to get the home crowd woken up. Their goal came with 3.4 seconds left in the period. Both teams began the game looking pretty even with both teams tied in shots on goal with nine after 17 minutes, but the late goal and the home crowd got the Flyers moving. They outshot the Moose 31-10 the rest of the game.
Little Falls tied the game early in the second at 2:22. Monticello had their counter four and a half minutes later. Mayer fired a shot from the point that got through and gave the Magic a 3-2 lead at 6:49 with the assist going to sophomore Roman Thompson.
Junior forward Jake Larson got sent to the box for cross-checking at 7:27. The Moose had a tough time clearing the puck from their zone and gave up a couple grade a chances, but still managed to kill the penalty and went into the final frame holding on to their one goal lead.
The Flyers had one more push, netting the equalizer at 4:34 into the third. Three minutes later the Moose struck back and got the game-winning goal from Thompson at 7:46.
The Moose won 4-3, but the Flyers went down swinging. On the penalty kill the Flyers got a 3-on-1 the other way and should have had an easy one timer, but the back door pass didn’t connect and the Moose survived another scary chance. Junior forward Tyler Miller took a tripping penalty at 15:56 and Monticello needed to end the game on the kill. Biller made a great kick save with 22.4 seconds left, but nearly gave the puck away with five seconds left trying to ice the puck, but no further damage was done as they held on to win 4-3.
It was a gritty game from the Moose that gives the team all the confidence heading into the section championship, “it was a real exciting win. They came out strong like we expected. We kind of weathered the storm so to speak and got up 2-0 and then it was ebb and flow. It was a good semifinal game against a really good team,” said Nelson.
St. Cloud Cathedral upset Cambridge-Isanti in their semifinal game and is Monticello’s opponent in the section championship. The section championship game is Wednesday at Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
