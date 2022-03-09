The Monticello Moose were one of two teams to make the state hockey tournament with a below .500 record after they were able to upset Little Falls and St. Cloud Cathedral during sections.
Their reward? A date with #2 Warroad in the state quarterfinals at the XCEL Energy Center Wednesday morning. The puck dropped shortly after 11 a.m. and the Warriors went to work.
The Moose spent the first minute and a half defending in their own zone with Warroad recording the first six shots on goal against senior netminder Michael Biller.
After stifling the Warriors for the first few minutes, Monticello was able to light the lamp first. Junior forward Jake Larson got a breakaway. Warriors junior goalie Hampton Slukynsky was able to stop Larson's shot, but junior forward Quintin Brooks was able to put home the rebound as Monti struck first, 1-0 at 10:44 of the first.
However, their lead didn't last long.
Warroad scored two minutes later to tie, and then 26 seconds after their first goal to take a quick 2-1 lead.
The second seed was just on another level athletically as they outskated Monticello all over the ice, and shut down the Moose's best threat in senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer.
The first period ended with the same 2-1 score, but Warroad just turned it on in the second and outshot Monticello 24-3. They added two more goals and after 34 minutes led 4-1.
They tacked on three more in the third and beat the Moose 7-1.
The Warriors were just too fast and too strong for the Moose and that sentiment was echoed by senior defenseman Gavin Simon, "they're very skilled with the puck and can move very fast. I think in the competition we played all year we only had a couple games where we played teams that have that speed and that amount of skill through the neutral zone and through our o-zone."
Monticello plays Thursday morning at 9 a.m. against Mankato East/Loyola at Mariucci Arena.
