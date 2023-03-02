Roman Thompson
Roman Thompson celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against St. Cloud Cathedral, Saturday, Feb. 25 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After escaping Pine City Area 2-1 to open the Section 5A playoffs, #2 Monticello hosted #3 St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. It was a rematch of the regular season finale when Cathedral got by Monti 3-2 at the MAC in St. Cloud.

In what was a sign of things later to come, St. Cloud Cathedral dominated the opening period. The Crusaders outshot the Moose 15-4 in the first 17 minutes, but Monti got an equalizer from Quintin Brooks (Cam Schmitz) at 16:05 of the first to escape the first period tied at 1.

Monticello Moose

The Monticello Moose huddle up in front of the student section before their semifinal playoff game.
Landen Scherber

Sophomore Landen Scherber skates the puck out of the defensive zone, Saturday, Feb. 25 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. Scherber had the primary assist on Thompson’s goal.

