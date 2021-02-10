Montiview bikers brave the cold for trail times

Minnesota weather reached seasonal lows on Saturday, Feb. 6 but that didn’t stop extreme sports from taking place.
Temperatures sank to -11 degrees and the wind peaked at 17.4 m.p.h.
The Monticello Montiview Mountain Bike Challenge Course was prepped and ready for bikers bright and early on Saturday morning regardless.
The first race took place at 10 a.m. and morale was high. People were laughing, smiling, and even making jokes about the cold weather.
Oganizer Rich Omdahl has been volunteering with mountain bike trails and events for around 15 years now.
I started DirtWirx, the small group of volunteer trailworkers at another trail about 15 years ago,” Omdahl said. “We decided it would be a great opportunity for us to build this new and different trail for the community. We spent over three years building that entire trail system by hand, with only hand tools and the occasional chainsaw.”
Tom Pawelk from the City of Monticello Parks approached DirtWix and asked them to build a new trail at Montiview. He found them through fellow volunteer Sue Seeger’s professional arts connection.
“We have put on dozens of events over the years, so we have pretty good system,” Omdahl said. “For this event, we began by deciding the format and what we wanted to offer for classes and distances. On Friday the city plowed the entire parking lot and dropped off all the cones and barricades. On Saturday we got there very early and begin placing all the cones and barricades to keep the racers on course with as little confusion as possible.”
All the work that went into the course was worth it for the riders to do what they love.
At the 12th running of FatBikeFest, 48 total people showed up at Montiview Park. The event produced over $1,000 between the race entries and donations.
In the recreational women race Sheila Misener took first place with a time of 1:08.07.
In the advanced women race Chelsea Strate came in first place with a time of 1:40.20.
In the recreational men race Stone Henge took first place with a time of 42:55.0.
In the advanced men race Brendan Moore took first place with a time of 1:06.17.
There was talk that the race was going to get rescheduled because of the weather, but because of volunteers the trail was ready to go by Saturday.
“This year we had the big snow fall two days before, and that can be a very disruptive thing to have happen, as deep snow makes bicycle travel extremely difficult,” Omdahl said. “When I saw the actual snow amount on the trail on Thursday morning and began to snowshoe it, I actually stopped and considered the fact that there may be too much snow to be able to make it ridable with a fatbike. But I knew we had to make every effort possible to groom it as best we could.”
Volunteer Ed Karow wasn’t worried about the cold.
“We’ve had lower temperatures in the past and it’s not enough for people to want to cancel,” Karow said.
Over all the even had a great turnout and a sense of community was found through the love of the sport.
“I think every single person had a great time,” Omdahl said. “There was a mother-daughter pair out there as well as a father-son pair, there were little kids running around playing in the snow, and people watching the action and cheering like crazy - even though they were standing out in the open, face-first into 20 mph wind. Smiles the whole time.”
The race is for everyone and Omdahl hopes that every race brings in more and more people who want to participate. He and his team put in a lot of time and effort into this race, along with many others.
“I think people love the challenge of the trail at Montiview Park,” Omdahl said. “It was all the long term vision of Parks Superintendent Tom Pawelk. He wanted a challenge course, and we built him one. Montiview forces the riders to use a lot of skills, and when they come up short, it’s a challenge to get better. That desire to “beat” the trail is addicting.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.