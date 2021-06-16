Montissippi Regional Park hosts disc golf tournament

The Minnesota Masters Championship presented by Dynamic Discs was hosted in Montissippi Regional Park in Monticello on Saturday, June 12. The tournament was a pro/am senior C-tier tournament directed by Jason Wilder.
“The event was a great success,” said Jason Wilder.
The official tournament was a two round affair with 81 different golfers making up ten different divisions.
Dustin Honold took first place out of 13 in the pro masters age 40 division. Honold shot 100 over the two rounds finishing 16 shots under par. He shot 49 in round one and 51 in round two finishing two strokes ahead of second place.
In the pro masters age 50 division, Timothy Kremer shot 111 finishing in first place. After shooting a 55 in round one he finished with a 56 that was good enough to hold onto the lead by a stroke.
Gene LaForge took the pro masters age 55 division. LaForge shot a combined 102 to win the group. -13 for the course was the second best finish for a first place finish of the day.
The professional age 60 division for masters level players was taken by Bruce Novak. He shot 110 for the last professional group to play the course.
There were six amateur level divisions that included two women’s groups.
Shane Melton shot 115, good for one under par, to take the age 40 division. Shawn King of Big Lake shot a two round 136 in the age 40 division. Shirley VanVleet won the women’s age 40 division after shooting 126. Dave Lake won the age 50 division after he shot 108. The age 55 division was won by Daniel Richardson by a single stroke after a second round 51 saved his day. Randy Jacobson won the age 60 division by shooting 116. Billie Sage Ashton was the only golfer in the women’s age 60 division and the lone star shot a 130.
Before the main event, there was a flex tournament the day before on Friday, June 11. There were 128 golfers in the mix over 16 different divisions that were based on level and age. The two biggest divisions were the advanced division, with 19 different golfers and the intermediate division with 49 golfers.
The flex tournament was only one round as opposed to two rounds like the championship on Saturday. Scores ranged from 50 to 97 depending on the division that was throwing.
Timothy Johnson Jr. out of Monticello took second from the open group after he shot 51 on the 18 hole course. Edwin Hultgren was another local who played in that group and he shot even on the course.
Brandon Courteau out of Big Lake finished in third playing in the intermediate group and shot just two behind the leader with a 56. Brady Johnson also out of Big Lake shot a 57. Kevin Weiss from Monticello shot a 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.