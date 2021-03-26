Monticello's Presley Kass wows on bars and floor at state

Monticello’s Presley Kass competed in two events at the morning session of the gymnastics class A state tournament.
She started performing at 11:30 on the floor.
Kass looked unfazed as she approached the floor with coach Kelly Osland cheering her on from the corner of the mat.
She earned a score of 9.1 from the judges and a placement of seventh in the first group of class A individuals.
Next she took on the bars.
She came in 10th place out of the morning session individuals and scored an 8.75 from the judges.
