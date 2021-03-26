You are the owner of this article.
Monticello's Presley Kass wows on bars and floor at state

By Jessie Meyen

Monticello’s Presley Kass competed in two events at the morning session of the gymnastics class A state tournament.

She started performing at 11:30 on the floor.

Kass looked unfazed as she approached the floor with coach Kelly Osland cheering her on from the corner of the mat.

She earned a score of 9.1 from the judges and a placement of seventh in the first group of class A individuals. 

Next she took on the bars.

She came in 10th place out of the morning session individuals and scored an 8.75 from the judges.

