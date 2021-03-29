Monticello's Nelson Anderson finishes season in wrestling state top 8

Nelson Anderson ended his season in the top eight state competitors in the Class AA 132 weight class.
He also had an incredible 27-7 record in his senior season.
Anderson fell in his two matches on Saturday, March 27 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
His quarterfinal match up was against Davin Rose of Mahaca where Anderson fell (Dec 8-2).
Anderson’s chances at the top three were crushed and he went onto wrestle Luke Schumacher of Big Lake in the consolation semifinals.
They went head to head for fifth place.
Unfortunately, Anderson couldn’t get the win and he fell (MD 9-1).
He completed his senior season in the top 8 in Minnesota class AA wrestlers.
