It’s already playoff time for boys tennis this year. Monticello made a run to the second round during the team section 8AA tournament and now sends senior Tyler Rousslang and sophomore Ryan Schyma to the individual section 8AA tournament’s last day as a doubles pair.
Big Lake’s season comes to an end. They fell in the first round of the section 8AA team tournament, but sophomore Erick Carlson was able to advance to the second round of the individual subsection tournament.
There was a lot of good tennis and some intense matches, particularly in the individual section tournament.
On Wednesday, May 18 the section 8AA team tournament began. Monticello started off with Sauk Rapids-Rice in the opening round at St. Cloud Tech High School. The Magic swept the Storm 7-0 to advance to the second round and earned themselves a rematch against St. Cloud Tech from their battle at the end of the regular season.
It was a battle, but Tech outlasted Monti in the end to the tune of 5-2 as Monticello was eliminated from the team tournament.
Big Lake lost 6-1 to Willmar.
The section 8AA south subsection tournament began on Monday morning at Becker High School.
Seniors Zane Pemberton and Alex Robeck played on the singles side for Monti while senior Daniel Homsombath and freshman Wyatt Hanson made up one doubles pairing and Rousslang and Schyma made the other.
Miles Slack joined Erick Carlson on the singles side for Big Lake. Junior Wyatt Martin and seventh grader Ethan Carlson made one doubles pairing while eighth graders Zach Stegora and Jude Slack made up the other doubles pair for the Hornets.
Pemberton won his singles match over Josh Jensen (Willmar) 6-0, 6-0. Robeck also won his match 6-0, 6-0 over Miguel Garcia (Willmar). Carlson won his match 6-2, 6-1 over Kaden Koll (Sauk Rapids-Rice) while Slack lost to John Knoblauch (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 6-3, 7-5.
Homsombath and Hanson played Martin and Carlson in the first round of doubles. The Monticello boys won the match 6-0, 6-0. Stegora and Slack lost their match 6-0, 6-0 to a pair out of Sauk Rapids-Rice. Rousslang and Schyma were given the second seed in the subsection and earned a bye in round one.
Carlson lost to the top seed in the subsection Michael Plombon 6-0, 6-0. Pemberton battled, but lost to Troy Nuest (Becker) 6-4, 6-4. Robeck lost to Gavin Fenstad (St. Cloud) 6-0, 6-4 as the Hornets and Magic lost the rest of their singles players in the second round.
On the doubles side, Homsombath and Hanson battled hard as well, but lost 7-5, 6-4 to Ripley Garden and Jonah Atkinson (St. Cloud). Their first match of the day for Rousslang and Schyma was a quick 6-1, 6-0 victory over Cole Sowada and Hunter Rood (Sauk Rapids-Rice).
In the third round, they faced off against Luke Bordson and Nick Gruber of Becker. The first set went down to a tiebreaker, but the Magic prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-2) over their first Becker opponents. Their reward for the victory was a match against last year’s state participants Ryan Bengston and Eli Scheiderman in the subsection final.
Rousslang and Schyma lost in two sets, but their second place finish in the subsection was good enough for them to advance past subsections.
“It was a really fun year. It’s been fun to watch them compete in each and every match. We made improvements. Of course there were some matches that got away from us, but there were others that we won that were really fun. Hopefully it gives those younger kids a little bit of fire to get better and get out for next season and for these individuals (Rousslang and Schyma) that are continuing to go it’s fun for them to advance to Thursday,” said Monticello Head Coach Katy Horgen.
The end of the year conference awards were announced as well.
Rousslang was named the Mississippi 8 conference MVP. Monticello was also tops in the conference with a team GPA of 3.61 to earn academic gold. Big Lake won academic silver with a team GPA of 3.35.
Rousslang, Schyma, Homsombath and Pemberton were all named All-Conference. Big Lake did not have any All-Conference members.
The tennis individual section 8AA tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Cloud Tech High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.