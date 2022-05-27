Boys and girls track and field had the week off of any official meets. Monti hosted a twilight meet on Tuesday, May 17 but the meet was unofficial as they didn’t record team scores. 

The girls 4x100 team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte and Emelia Skistad set the school record with a time of 50.46 seconds. 

The conference championships begin this week on Wednesday and are hosted at St. Francis High School.

Load comments