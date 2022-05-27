After battling through a tough start of the season, the Monticello boys lacrosse team ripped off six straight wins and will finish second in the Mississippi 8 to Chisago Lakes.
On Friday, May 20 Monticello hosted Brainerd in a game the Magic would take easily 15-3 for their six straight win. Their win streak came to an end over the weekend when they lost 12-3 to Moorhead on Saturday, May 21.
The Magic got off to a bit of a slow start against the Warriors. They took a 2-0 lead on goals from Callan Jacobson and Caden Peterson, but they also gave up two of their three allowed goals in the first.
Brainerd scored to cut the deficit in half 2-1. 60 seconds later Jacobson scored his second goal of the game to give Monti another two goal lead, but Brainerd cut into that once again and at the end of the first quarter the red and black led just 3-2.
The Warriors got one final goal to tie the game 3-3 with 7:06 left in the second quarter, but that’s when the Magic woke up. They finished the game on a 12-0 run. Jacobson’s third goal of the game took the lead for good at 4-3 and just 75 seconds after he scored his fourth of the game to make the score 5-3.
It was of course all Monticello after that.
Jacobson finished with six goals scored and added an assist for a seven point game. Peterson, Gavin Simon and Titus Peterson all had two goals for the Magic. Mason Bauer made six saves on nine shots on goal.
Monticello finds themselves in a peculiar spot. They handle the teams they’re supposed to beat, but have struggled to come away with wins against the better teams they have faced.
The script was flipped on Saturday when they lost 12-3. Simon, Peters and Sanders Hanson were the only Monti runners to score a goal. Bauer made 12 saves on 24 shots on goal.
That two game stretch is a microcosm of the Magic’s season so far. Dominate lesser competition and struggle a bit against the better teams on the schedule.
Monticello finishes the regular season on Tuesday against Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. The section tournament begins on Monday, May 30 and their opponent is TBD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.