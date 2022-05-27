Monticello baseball won three of four when they took down Fridley on Wednesday, May 18, but since then have lost three in a row as the regular season comes to a close this week. It’s not much of an issue as Princeton already has the Mississippi 8 all but wrapped up at this point, but you want to be playing your best ball come postseason time.
The Magic will have two more games to clean things up before section playoffs start.
Their 7-3 win against Fridley on Wednesday, May 18 came thanks to a crooked inning that saw the red and black send six across the plate. They scored once during the top of the second before exploding for six in the third.
Fridley remained scoreless until the sixth when they played three runs, but it was too little too late. Cal Ulven picked up the win on the mound after starting and going six innings. Ulven gave up the three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in 93 pitches. Nick Anderson pitched a shutout seventh inning with one hit and one strikeout.
Brock Holthaus went 3/4 at the plate with a home run. Ulven helped himself out on the mound by tying Holthaus with a game high two RBI on the day.
On Thursday, May 19 they traveled to Princeton in a game that essentially decided the M8. The Tigers beat the Magic 4-2 in a game that got away from them late.
Monti led 2-1 after two innings before Princeton tied it in the third. With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers scored two and hung on to finish off the Magic 4-2. Brock Woitalla took the loss on the mound after giving up four runs in five innings. Woitalla gave up five hits and walked three while striking out seven. Zach Anderson and King had an RBI each.
They played their third game in a row in a high scoring affair against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, May 20.
The away side scored seven in the first to jump out to a huge lead, but Monti scored three in the first and four more in the second to tie the game. The Magic even took a 9-7 lead in the third, but the Storm scored twice in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the final lead. They added an insurance run in the sixth to finish off the Magic 12-9.
Luke Branson took the loss on the mound giving up five runs (three earned) in four innings off six hits and four walks while striking out three in 88 pitches. He actually came in relief of Zach Anderson who started the game, but was only able to get two outs.
Woitalla had two extra base hits, a double and a triple and had a team-high three RBI.
On Monday they lost 1-0 to St. Francis. Ulven took the loss in a complete game effort. He allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 91 pitches. Woitalla and Fearing both had one hit to lead Monti.
Monticello finishes the regular season with an away game on Tuesday against Cambridge-Isanti before hosting Anoka on Thursday.
The 2022 5AAA section tournament begins on Tuesday, May 31.
