Monticello wrestling is young and hungry

The Monticello wrestling team starts its season this week with an eager mindset.
Monticello Head Coach Jason Thompson said his 2021 wrestlers are “young and hungry.”
Thompson has been coaching for 20 years and is keeping his goals simple. He wants to simply win more duals than last year and have fun.
His assistant coaches are Andy Zigan and Brad Hanson. Team managers are Abigail Humphreys and Emma Smith.
Monticello’s sole senior this year is Jacob Cole. So far the team has two captains: Quinn McCalla and Alex Fearing, but Thompson will add more if necessary as the season progresses.
Thompson said that he is stressing to his athletes to compete in every match like it’s your last - because it could be.
With the way that fall sports seasons went, Thompson is well aware that the winter season could have early end dates and ever-changing schedules.
“It could be taken away from us at any time,” Thompson said. “I want them to do what they can, while they can.”
Last season Monticello went 4-13 on the season. This season Thompson wants to shoot for eight dual wins.
“Both our conference and sections are historically strong,” Thompson said. “I think we could win eight if we can fill all or most of a line-up.”
On Thursday, Jan. 14 Monticello will take on Chisago Lakes and Ogilvie at home.
“We should do well,” Thompson said. “This early match will come down to conditioning.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.