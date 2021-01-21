Monticello wrestling goes 4-0

Monticello wrestling is on a roll winning its first four matches of the season.
The young wrestling defeated Chisago Lakes 54-22 and Ogilvie 40-33 a Thursday, Jan. 14 triangular at the Monticello Middle School.
On Friday, Jan. 15, the winning continued with Monticello defeating Spectrum 72-0 and Chaska Chanhassen 38-36 in another home triangular.
Coach Chris Thompson wasvery proud of his team.
“The guys did really well, from junior varsity to varsity,” Thompson said. “Obviously we have a lot of things to work on, but to see where we’re at with so many young wrestlers is exciting. My teams have never started 4-0 since I’ve been head coach.”
Garett Bauer started off the dual against Spectrum with a double forfeit at 113 pounds.
At 120 pounds Quinn McCalla won by a 5-0 decision.
Mason Brown was up next winning by fall to bring the score to 15-0.
Nelson Anderson continued the lead at 138 pounds with another forfeit.
Jacob Cole won by a fall. The Magic now led 33-0.
Wyatt Witschen won by fall to take the tam to a 39-0 lead.
Alex Fearing won by a 7-1 decision.
After one more forfeit by Spectrum the score waas 48-0.
Chris Perez was the last wrestler for Monticello to win by fall and the rest were forfeits by Spectrum.
Coach Thompson was proud of the individuals.
“All the juniors and seniors did very well,” Thompson said. “Not all wins but they did what they were supposed to do for the most part. Really excited about freshman Chris Perez going 4-0 on the weekend.”
Thompson is ready to get going with the season and only improve from here.
“It’s always nice to get the firsts out of the way; practice, skin checks, weigh ins, mat set up, and events, because it’s always a learning curve for the new guys,” Thompson said. “Now they know what to expect, at least for home events, and we can concentrate more on prepping for their matches instead of all the other stuff.”
