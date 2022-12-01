e section tournament last season, Ben Bauer will look to help lead the Monticello wrestling team after they lost some key athletes to graduation last spring. It will be next man up as Nelson Anderson, Alex Fearing, and Quinn McCalla all graduated from Monticello as Head Coach Jason Thompson prepares for his seventh season. Thompson will be assisted by Andy Zigan, Zach Beaumaster, and John Humphreys.
The Magic went 5-8 last season in a stacked conference that featured unreal talent from schools like Becker, Big Lake, and Princeton. There was a lot of senior leadership as a bunch of new wrestlers joined the team. Fearing was a participant in the state tournament and for the second straight year, McCalla was selected to the Minnesota Coaches Association All-State Academic Team.
Mason Bauer, Griffen Fieldseth, Mason Smith, and Wyatt Witschen will captain this year’s team and will be the foundation of everything Monticello wrestling does this year.
The numbers for Monticello wrestling continue to grow and a lot of guys carry a chip on their shoulders. That includes a number of letter-winners who improved over the course of last season that will need to continue to make strides this season for the team to reach its potential.
“We have a lot of wrestlers who are overlooked and have a chip on their shoulder. Win or lose we make sure our opponents don’t want to step back on the mat with us,” stated Thompson.
The Mississippi 8 conference is as tough as they come, and the section 6AA tournament might be the toughest in the entire state. Monticello will be battle-tested and no point will come easy. Becker will be the team to beat again this season, but the Magic wrestlers don’t want to be overlooked as they try to earn their peer’s respect.
Numbers continue to increase and if things shake out well, Monticello will be able to have a wrestler at every weight class this season. There were times last year they gave away free points because they didn’t have a wrestler in a weight class, but that could change this season.
