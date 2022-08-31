Monticello volleyball captains 2022

The 2021-22 Magic volleyball captains, Lizzie Sigler (left) and Kaylee Stegora (right.)

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Back for year 12 as the head coach of Monticello volleyball is Beth Modaff, who brings along assistant coaches Joy White, Jen Lemke, Bria Andersen, Jordan Geraets and Katie Fisette.

Last year was nearly picture perfect for the Magic. They finished the season with a 24-9 record, going 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. Their only conference loss was to Big Lake, who they shared the conference title with. They beat Totino-Grace 3-2 in the section 5AAA championship game without their two senior captains for their first ever state tournament appearance. They finished the season as Co-Conference champions, section champions and Class AAA State consolation champions after beating Chisago Lakes 3-1 in the consolation championship.

Tags

Load comments