Back for year 12 as the head coach of Monticello volleyball is Beth Modaff, who brings along assistant coaches Joy White, Jen Lemke, Bria Andersen, Jordan Geraets and Katie Fisette.
Last year was nearly picture perfect for the Magic. They finished the season with a 24-9 record, going 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. Their only conference loss was to Big Lake, who they shared the conference title with. They beat Totino-Grace 3-2 in the section 5AAA championship game without their two senior captains for their first ever state tournament appearance. They finished the season as Co-Conference champions, section champions and Class AAA State consolation champions after beating Chisago Lakes 3-1 in the consolation championship.
It was a year of personal achievements for the Magic to go along with their team success as state consolation champions: Peyton Konz was named to the Class AAA State All-Tournament Team, Megan Wetter was named to the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association (MNVBCA) All-State Team and Coach Joy White was named the Section 5AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Wetter and Natalie Emmerich were All-Conference with Konz and Shalyn Adams being All-Conference honorable mention. Lizzie Sigler, Izzy Dixon, Morgan Lemke, Hally Holker, Kaylee Stegora, Adams and Konz were Mississippi 8 Academic All-Conference (GPA of 3.7 or above) members with Holker being Academic All-State (seniors with 3.8 cumulative GPA or above.)
Wetter, Konz, Emmerich, Kennedy Biegler and Holker were all lost to graduation and a number of them went on to play collegiate sports. Wetter is playing Division I volleyball at the University of St. Thomas, Holker is playing Division II at Bemidji State University, Emmerich is running track at St. Ben’s and Biegler is playing softball at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
Despite losing four collegiate athletes from last year’s team, a number of quality players return: Stegora is a middle blocker who will have a profound impact both offensively and defensively at the net, as well as providing consistent and positive leadership, Sigler is an outside hitter who is a consistent all-around player with a calm demeanor, Kendall Luoma is another outside hitter with a dynamic swing and an excellent serve receiver, Dixon is a defensive specialist who is an excellent communicator with extensive court sense, Adams is strong setter who has a strong presence at the net, Brooklyn Sigler, a quick and efficient setter and a strong defender and Graycee Roubinek, a versatile player who can play anywhere along the net and with a good serve. Raegan Bryant started to come into her own during the state tournament last year and Morgan Lemke brings a versatile skill set to help out around the net.
The Magic pride themselves on being strong defensively and that should continue to be the case this season. Their biggest weakness last year was serving, so an improvement there this season would go a long way and something Modaff is trying to focus on for this season.
“Our goal is to push ourselves to compete for the conference and section championships, a tall order that will take a lot of dedication and grit with the solid competition that we always have both in conference and our section,” said Modaff.
Their main competitors this season project to be Big Lake and North Branch. Their season started with a comeback victory against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 25. Their second match is Tuesday night against Rogers on the road. Their next home match is on Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Zimmerman. Thursday, Sept. 8 is their match against Big Lake in Big Lake. They’ll look to avenge their home loss last year by taking it to the Hornets on their home court this year.
