Monticello VFW bats come and go

With one week left to go in the regular season, Monticello VFW post 8731 sits at fourth in the standings at 7-3. Sartell sits in first place at 11-0. On Thursday, July 7 Monticello hosted Brainerd in a high scoring affair right before they played at a tournament in St. Cloud over the weekend.
Monti brought the bats with them to Monticello High School on a bright and sunny summer day that was perfect for baseball.
The start wasn’t perfect for Monti, but they rallied straight away. After giving up three in the top of the first VFW post 8731 got those runs right back.
The pitching started off erratic, but eventually came around and the bats did the rest, “both teams struggled with control, but our guys waited for good pitches to hit and we kept hitting,” said Head Coach Joe Rosh. “3-0 in the first inning and I’ve seen those games go south, but we kept answering back. It keeps us in the game and I think that kills their momentum,” Rosh added.
Tyson Visness scored on an RBI single by Nick Anderson to get the home nine on the board. Anderson was then able to advance to second on a bad pickoff attempt.
With one out, Grant Stahlback singled to load the bases. Matthew Schleif followed that up with an RBI single that scored two to tie the game at 3-3. Campbell Bosacker got hit by a pitch to reload the bases, but Brainerd got out of the jam with the game still tied.
Brainerd scored twice to retake the lead during the top of the second, but Monticello broke the game open with a crooked number in the bottom of the inning.
Brock Holthaus got the party started with an RBI single that scored Anderson and then Mason Drewelow scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5. After another run came in to take the lead, Brodie Mich and Visness both knocked in runs with RBI singles to increase their lead to 9-5.
Visness then stole second and the ensuing throw ended up in the outfield and another run came in as Visness advanced to third as Monti took a 10-5 lead.
Brainerd scored a sixth run during the top of the third that chased Monticello starter Visness from the mound. Trevor Dahlke replaced Visness on the mound. Dahlke finished off the inning and pitched through the fifth inning to secure the win as the pitcher of record for Monti.
During the bottom of the third Stahlback drove in Holthaus with an RBI groundout to take an 11-6 lead that ended up being crucial in holding onto that lead.
That’s because Brainerd scored four runs to cut the deficit to just one and they kept Monti scoreless during the bottom of the inning.
Monti responded by putting up their first defensive zero of the afternoon and went back to work during the bottom of the fifth.
Holthaus led the inning off with a triple and then scored on an RBI single by Stahlback. Bosacker and Mich also recorded RBI singles to increase their lead to 14-10. Visness didn’t get credit for an RBI but a run scored during his at-bat after he hit into a fielder’s choice combined with a fielding error. Anderson finished off the scoring with an RBI single to get our final score of 16-10.
Keegan Ellis pitched the last two innings and kept Brainerd scoreless.
Monti scored their 16 runs on 17 hits and six Brainerd errors. Holthaus went 3-for-5 with two triples, two runs scored and an RBI. Mich batted 2-for-4 with a run scored and a game high 3 RBI. Eight different Monti batters recorded RBI and 10 different base runners scored runs.
Visness started the game on the mound for Monti, but was erratic on the day, walking four batters in 2.2 innings that helped lead to six runs (five earned) against Visness. Dahlke picked up the win pitching 2.1 relief innings giving up four runs (one earned) with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Ellis pitched the last two innings without allowing a run on just one walk and no hits while striking out 3.
In the St. Cloud tournament Monticello went 1-2 with a win over St. Cloud Blue in the first game of the consolation bracket. They lost the opening game in a tight one to Orono and then fell victim to Grand Rapids to finish off the tournament.
Monticello’s last regular season game is against Foley (8-2) at home on Wednesday.
Playoffs start Monday, July 18 and Monticello will host a best-of-three series to begin the opening round of sub-districts.
Monticello 0, Orono 1
Monticello lost the opening game of the St. Cloud VFW tournament on Friday, July 8. Nick Anderson picked up a tough loss, pitching all six innings and gave up one unearned run. Anderson allowed five hits without a walk while striking out 10. He also had two of the team’s six hits on offense.
St. Cloud Blue 5, Monticello 10
On Saturday, July 9 Monticello won their first game of the day against St. Cloud Blue. Brock Holthaus was the pitcher of record for Monti, pitching the last 3.2 innings in relief of Matthew Schleif. Holthaus helped himself with a team-high 3 RBI and 4 runs scored.
Monticello 4, Grand Rapids 12
Monti played their second game of the day on Saturday, July 9 after their victory over St. Cloud Blue. They lost in five innings after they allowed five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Keegan Ellis took the loss on the mound after he pitched three innings and allowed six runs (three earned). Holthaus hit a triple and had 2 RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.