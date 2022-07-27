Monticello VFW Post 8731 opened the playoffs as the third seed for the district tournament and opened up against Sauk Rapids for the opening round.
It was ace versus ace as Post 8731 sent out Nick Anderson against Sauk Rapids’ Ethan Swanson.
It was a perfect day for baseball with first pitch going live at 11 a.m. at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell on Monday. It was an intense game with both starters pitching deep into the late innings.
Monticello led for most of the game until Sauk Rapids tied it in the fifth and took a one run lead in the sixth. Post 8731 answered with four during the bottom of the inning and held on to win, 6-3.
The game started with an excellent defensive showing during the top of the first. Right fielder Grant Stahlback made the first out of the game on a diving catch ranging to his right that inspired center fielder Tyson Visness to eventually do the same.
Anderson got the second out on another fly ball and appeared to be on his way to a quick one-two-three inning, but Sauk Rapids got a little two-out rally going.
A walk and a single to center from back-to-back batters saw a man in scoring position. The fifth batter of the inning smacked what looked to be an RBI single to center, but Visness turned on the jets and laid out to snag the ball before it hit the grass and saved a run.
Visness got right back to work as the leadoff man for Monti in the bottom of the frame. He singled and promptly stole second to get himself in scoring position for Anderson. Anderson helped himself out with an RBI single as Post 8731 took a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third when Monti doubled their lead. Visness doubled with one out and then came around to score on a two out RBI double from Brock Holthaus.
Monticello was cruising until the top of the fifth when Sauk Rapids tied the game. A miscommunication allowed a ball to land in the outfield during a hit-and-run that allowed a run to score. A grounder to third skipped by the third baseman and another run came in to score and tied the game 2 all.
Post 8731 looked like they would recapture the lead when Brodie Mich led the bottom of the fifth off with a double and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. But Swanson stuck out three straight batters to escape the jam.
Sauk Rapids took the lead during the top of the sixth on an error from the third baseman after he bobbled a grounder and then sent it over the first baseman’s head.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Monticello had one last trick up their sleeve.
Holthaus legged out an infield single to begin the frame. He got himself in scoring position by stealing second and then third.
With one out in the inning, Easton Peters stepped into the batter’s box and Head Coach Joe Rosh went retro on Sauk Rapids.
Holthaus took off for home on a suicide squeeze play and Peters’ laid down a beautiful bunt to score Holthaus and even beat the throw to first to leg out a single.
Matthew Schleif was then hit by a pitch and Colin Lovegren loaded the bases with a single. Mich delivered an RBI single that scored two to take a 5-3 lead. Visness added an insurance run with an RBI single to double up on Sauk Rapids, 6-3.
“Both pitchers were exceptional,” said Rosh. “We just kind of gritted our teeth and made a couple plays at the end.”
Post 8731 showed great composure throughout the game, particularly late during their sixth inning rally. That’s a rare skill from 14 through 16 year olds.
Anderson finished the complete game to earn a well fought victory and advanced Post 8731 to the district semifinals. Anderson pitched all seven innings giving up 3 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits and 3 walks while recording 5 strikeouts. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate.
Visness batted 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Mich batted 2-for-3 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored.
Monticello plays Foley in the semifinals on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Cold Spring. The winner plays in Sartell at 7 p.m. the same day. Loser plays in Cold Spring again the same day at 7 p.m. The top two teams in the district will advance to the state tournament, that Post 8731 won back in 2017.
“Our local VFW makes a lot of this possible due to their generous, continued support,” said Rosh.
All games are played at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell. A bracket for the tournament can be found on the team’s Twitter account @MONTIVFWBAB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.