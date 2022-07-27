Easton Peters squeeze play

Easton Peters beats out the throw to first base after laying down a bunt during the game-tying squeeze play against Sauk Rapids, Monday July 25.

 Jeremy Lagos

Monticello VFW Post 8731 opened the playoffs as the third seed for the district tournament and opened up against Sauk Rapids for the opening round.

It was ace versus ace as Post 8731 sent out Nick Anderson against Sauk Rapids’ Ethan Swanson.

Brock Holthaus run

Brock Holthaus scores the game-tying run during a suicide squeeze play during the bottom of the sixth inning at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell, Monday, July 25.

Tags

Load comments