Monticello upsets No. 1 Delano and advances to state tournament

No. 7 Monticello defeated No. 1 Delano on Friday, March 26, 56-46.
The Magic earned a major upset and a chance to prove themselves in the state tournament.
Monticello was trailing early in the game, but brought energy as the halftime buzzer was nearing.
Monticello’s Calvin Schmitz drove to the basket and passed to Gus Hangsleben where he made a basket in an effort to close the gap and bringing the score to 15-12.
Hangsleben was sent to the free-throw line and made one basket.
Monticello slowed the ball down on offense.
Kolles drove to the basket and scored two. The score was 19-15 with 1:38 left in the game.
Wyatt Sawatzke knocked down a huge three.
Every magic player was contributing on the floor.
The score at halftime was 21-18 with Monticello trailing.
At the half:
Sawatzke had three points, Hangsleben had three points, Kolles had 10 points, and Schmitz had two points at the half.
Sawatzke scored a three out of the locker room.
He then drove to the basket and earned an and-one against Delano.
Delano responded with a layup on their end of the court.
The score was tied 24-24.
Hangsleben had a few rebound-put backs and Sawatzke kept attacking the basket.
Monticello took the lead 30-28 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Delano was hitting shots and they were sent to the free-throw line bringing the score to 36-33 with the magic still up.
Hangsleben was hitting every free-throw and working hard getting rebounds.
Schmitz hit a big three pointer.
The score was now 41-36 with 8:32 left in the championship game.
The Tigers were trying hard to close the gap.
After a Delano free-throw the score was 43-42 with 5:23 left on the clock.
Hangsleben couldn’t be stopped by the Tigers.
He had seventeen points and big baskets when Monticello needed them.
Kolles drove hard and earned two points, bringing the score to 47-42 with three minutes left in the game.
The magic went on a scoring streak.
Kolles hit a layup, Schmitz had two steals, and Sawatzke was wide open for the fast break layup.
The score was 51-42 with 1:58 left in the game.
Kolles was sent to the line and made one, next he drove to the basket on the next play scoring two. He was sent to the line again and made two.
The scoreboard read 56-42 with 46 seconds left in the game.
Delano called a timeout and put in the subs.
The final score was 56-46 and Monticello advanced to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.