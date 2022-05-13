On Tuesday, May 3 Monticello took the short trek to Buffalo for the Buffalo Invite. The girls won the invite and the boys took fourth.
The Magic girls dominated, winning five events while the boys set two season records.
Emelia Skistad won the girls 100 with her time of 12.99 seconds. Thalia Mendoza-brunotte set her PR while winning the girls 200 with a time of 26.16. Jack Geislinger also set a PR during the boys 200 with his time of 23.43. Kaela Skistad (1:00.92) set a PR while taking second during the girls 400. Josey Nygaard won the girls 800 with her time of 2:40.83. Isabel Mahoney (5:25.06) and Alexis Rimmer (5:42.82) went one-two during the girls 1600 run. Noah Mahoney (4:39.39) took third in the boys 1600.
Quinn McCalla set a season record with his second place time during the boys 3200 run at 10:55.8. Makenna Lutes (13:12.5) took third in the girls 3200.
Hope Guertin set a PR coming in third during the 100 hurdles coming in at 16.89. She also placed third during the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.41.
Michael Schilling set a season record coming in second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.15.
The relay teams came to play as well. The group of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Mendoza-brunotte and Emelia Skistad won the girls 4x200 with a time of 1:47.63. The boys 4x200 team of Schilling, Jack Geislinger, Carson Hess and Luke Emmerich took second with their time of 1:34.56.
Mendoza-brunotte also set her PR during the girls long jump, getting to 17’ 6.5”, good for second. Luke Emmerich won the boys long jump, getting to 21’ 5”. Lauren Hanson (36’ 6.5”) and Alisha Grue (36’ 0.75”) both set PR’s coming in second and third respectively during the triple jump in Buffalo.
On Saturday, May 7 the Magic were in Sauk Rapids for the Mega Meet. The Magic were unbeatable as both girls and boys won. Monticello was the only school to clear 100 points for either boys or girls. The girls scored 165 and the boys scored 144.
For the boys; Schilling won the 300 hurdles, Mahoney won the 3200, Emmerich won the long jump and the relay team of Ezra Brouwer, Rocco Vasoli, Paul Fasen and Ayden Smith won the 4x800.
For the girls; the relay team of Nygaard, Sophia Haase, Rimmer and Shalyn Adams won the girls 4x800, the team of Steinbach, Emmerich, Mendoza-brunotte and Emelia Skistad won the 4x200, the team of Guertin, Kaela Skistad, Nygaard and Mahoney won the 4x400 and Mendoza-brunotte won the 200 and 400.
