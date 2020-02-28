Four area wrestlers earned victories Friday in the opening round of the Minnesota State High School wrestling tournament.
For Monticello, 195-pounder Jesse Midas began his quest for a state title by pinning Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls in 3:50. The 36-3 Midas will move on to wrestle Simley's Landan Duval, a 41-6 sophomore.
Three of Big Lake's four state tournament wrestlers picked up wins Friday in the tournament's opening round.
At the 106 weight, the Hornets' Nolan Reiter defeated Perham's Aaron Lorentz by an 11-4 decision. Reiter will move on to wrestler Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer, who defeated Max Beeler of South St.Paul.
Christian Noble, Big Lake's entrant at the 113 weight, defeated Grant pierce of Hutchinson in a 15-1 major decision. He will take on Blaze Nelson of Alexandria, who pinned Bleah Paw of St.Paul Como Park in 1:19.
Jayden Mclearan, wrestling at the 120 weight, defeated Conner Wakefield of Grand Rapids by a 1-0 decision. Next up for Mclearan is Totino Grace's Joey Thompson, who pinned Luke Osweiler of Waseca in 3:51.
Dillon Browen, Big Lake's 145-weight wrestler, lost to Trevon Johnson of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle by a 12-3 major decision.
