• Head Coach: Katy Horgen (fifth season)
• Assistant coaches: Mike Kline, Jeff Stone, Jill Kedrowski, Tim Hanson
• Last year’s record: 15-8 (second in sections)
• Top returners: Ryan Schyma (11), Wyatt Hanson (10), Hayden Miller (11), Caleb Kalenbach (10)
It’s a young team with all the top returners being juniors or younger. Last season Ryan Schyma is a tough competitor who spent last season as the number two singles player. He advanced to the state tournament with 2022 MHS graduate, Tyler Rousslang. He enters the season with a career record of 37-20 and has a chance to reach 50 wins after going 18-13 last year.
Pretty much the rest of the returners played doubles last season so there is a chance for continuity there if none of them are moved over to singles.
It’ll be a scrappy team that fights for every point and won’t back down. Coach Horgen is excited about the season and to watch the team grow and mature.
Match schedule (subject to change)
• Tuesday, April 11 @ St. Francis (4 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 13 @ Delano (4:15 p.m.)
• Saturday, April 15 @ Alexandria (11 a.m.)
• Tuesday, April 18 vs North Branch (4 p.m.)
• Thursday, April 20 vs Becker (4 p.m.)
• Friday, April 21 vs STMA (4 p.m.)
• Saturday, April 22 vs multiple schools (10:30 a.m.)
• Tuesday, April 25 @ Chisago Lakes
• Thursday, April 27 @ Big Lake (4 p.m.)
• Friday, April 28 @ Hutchinson (4:30 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2 vs Cambridge-Isanti (4 p.m.)
• Thursday, May 4 vs Princeton (4 p.m.)
• Friday, May 5 vs Buffalo (4 p.m.)
• Saturday, May 6 @ Elk River (10 a.m.)
• Monday, May 8 @ St. Cloud Tech (4:30 a.m.)
• Friday, May 12 vs Moorhead (4 p.m.)
Sports Reporter
