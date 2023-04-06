Monticello boys tennis captains 2023

The 2023 Monticello boys tennis captains, Ryan Schyma (11 - left), Hayden Miller (11 - middle) and Wyatt Hanson (10 - right). Missing is Tristian Simard (12). 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Head Coach: Katy Horgen (fifth season)

Assistant coaches: Mike Kline, Jeff Stone, Jill Kedrowski, Tim Hanson

