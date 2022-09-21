The Magic have been a steady team this season as after splitting 1-1 last week they sit at 9-9 on the year. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 they beat Princeton 6-1 before losing to Buffalo 2-5 on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The team has steadily improved since the start of the year and that’s been proven in their nine wins as the end of the regular season fastly approaches a year after finishing with six.
“It’s exciting to see the girls continue to work hard and seeing the progress that they’ve made this season. I anticipate finishing strong this season,” said Head Coach Katy Horgen.
They traveled to Princeton for their first match of the week and the hosts were very welcoming.
The Tigers were no match for the Magic, as the red and black won 6-1 to get their ninth win of the season.
Amelia White (Princeton) defeated Rebecca Rousslang (Monticello), 6-1, 6-3 in the number one singles match, but Monticello didn’t drop a single other match.
It was an absolute battle during the number two singles match, but Adah Mattson (Monticello) still beat Violet Wyludain (Princeton) in two sets, 7-5, 7-6 (2). For the three singles match, Madelyn Gallegher (Monticello) beat Emily White (Princeton), 6-2, 6-4. Sophie Rosh (Monticello), has been their most consistent tennis player this year. At number four singles Rosh beat Addy Surratt (Princeton, 7-6 (4), 7-5, for her team leading 11th win of the season.
Of course, Monticello won every doubles match of the afternoon.
At number one doubles, Samantha Voll and Sammi May (Monticello) beat Allie Engbrecht and Sloane Griesart (Princeton), 6-3, 6-3. At two doubles, Rylee Hallberg and Ava Melvin (Monticello) defeated Aubrey Harvala and Greta Kelzer (Princeton), 6-1, 7-6 (2). Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski (Monticello) have been playing well for the Magic recently out of the third doubles spot. Their form continued against Elizabeth Harshman and Emily Jernander (Princeton), beating them in two sets, 6-1 , 6-3.
The Magic hosted the Bison a couple days later and the away team also came away with the victory in that match. Buffalo beat Monticello 5-2. Mattson won the number two singles match while DeLarco and Levanduski won their three doubles match as the only players to go 2-0 on the week.
At number one singles, Kiley Herbst (Buffalo) defeated Rousslang, 6-2, 6-2. Mattson won the two singles match against Megan Steinmetz (Buffalo), 6-2 , 6-1. At three singles, Lauren Berg (Buffalo) beat Gallegher, 6-2, 6-4 and Faith Johnson (Buffalo) beat Rosh in one of the biggest battles of the day, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Rosh is a mentally strong player and even though she didn’t win her match against Buffalo, she never takes herself out of a match mentally and always battles until the end. It’s a tough skill to have and that’s a good reason why she leads the team with 11 wins this season.
All three Magic doubles pairings played hard and had a chance to steal a couple matches, but ultimately fell in two of the three doubles matches.
At number one doubles, Voll and May nearly forced a third set, but fell to Alaina Lee and Aspen Adams (Buffalo), 6-0 , 7-5. For the number two doubles match, Ellie Stonecipher and Erica Kyllonen (Buffalo) beat Hallberg and Melvin in three sets, 4-6 , 7-6 (2), 6-4. DeLarco and Levanduski defeated Katherine Berg and Evie Lubben, 6-4, 6-4 for the three doubles match.
DeLarco and Levanduski are 4-0 in their last four matches as duo partners playing out of that three doubles spot.
Adah Mattson, who spent most of the season at two singles, really stood out to Horgen against Buffalo and was impressive with her consistency and hustle to get to every shot as she competed very hard.
Monticello is away Tuesday for a match against North Branch. On Thursday the girls are up Highway 10 for an away match with Becker. The match against the Bulldogs begins at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 the Magic host St. Francis for the final regular season match of the year.
If Monticello wins their last three matches they’ll be conference champs for the first time since 2010 and they’re hungry and excited to be in the hunt. Horgen couldn’t be more proud of her girls this season and is excited for the end of the season.
The team section 5AA tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 3 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 12. The individual section 5AA tournament runs for two days beginning on Monday, Oct. 17.
