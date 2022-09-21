Sophie Rosh

Number four singles player, Sophie Rosh swings at the ball during a rally against Buffalo, Thursday, Sept. 15. Rosh leads the Magic with 11 wins this season.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Magic have been a steady team this season as after splitting 1-1 last week they sit at 9-9 on the year. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 they beat Princeton 6-1 before losing to Buffalo 2-5 on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The team has steadily improved since the start of the year and that’s been proven in their nine wins as the end of the regular season fastly approaches a year after finishing with six.

Tags

Load comments