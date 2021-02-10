Monticello swim team stands undefeated for the season

Monticello defeated Chisago Lakes 94-82 in the pool on Thursday, Feb. 4 remaining undefeated for the season.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer takes every meet seriously and thinks his team can learn something from every competitor.
“Chisago Lakes is a young team that will get better with time,” Westveer said. “Currently we are 5-0 and our team has practiced well and times are improving.”
In the first event, the 200 medley relay, Monticello took first place with a time of 1:54.80. Zach Kuch, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Grant Stahlback were on the winning team.
In the 200 freestyle Cade Hansen took first place with a time of 2:03.80. Noah Mahoney took second place with a time of 2:18.79.
In the 200 IM Jacob Biard took the first place slot with a time of 2:12.69. Isaac VanHoorik took second place with a time of 2:15.18 and Branson took third place with a time of 2:23.21.
Westveer switched up a few competitors and races to make sure his team is always improving and reaching for new goals. One thing Westveer wasn’t prepared for was a temperature change in the pool.
“We mixed up many races and times were really good considering it had 12-inch blocks instead of 30-inch standard blocks and being a community pool was five degrees above the competition temperature.
In the 50 freestyle Kuch came in first with a time of 24.73.
MJ Arns and Gabe McDermott earned first and second place in diving.
In the 100 fly Biard took second place with a time of 1:06.23.
Paul Fasen took first in the 100 free with a huge time gap between the nest swimmer. He had a time of 53.58.
Grant Stahlback was next with a time of 1:01.23.
In the 500 free Kuch came in first place with a time of 5:47.70. Tyler Grue came in second place with a time of 6:09.56. Mahoney came in fourth place with a time of 6:18.43.
In the 200 freestlye relay VanHoorik, Fasen, Branson, and Biard came in first place with a time of 1:36.10.
Jones, Megaw, Hansen, and Stahlback came in second place with a time of 1:46.78.
In the 100 backstroke VanHoorik takes first place with a time of 1:01.48.
In the 100 breaststroke Megaw came in first place with a time of 1:06.21.
VanHoorik, Fasen, Kuch, and Biard took first place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:38.39.
