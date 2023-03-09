Ethan Bad Heart Bull
Sophomore Ethan Bad Heart Bull breaks the water during the 200-yard medley relay, Friday, March 3 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The 2023 Class A MSHSL boys state swim and dive championships ran from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4. The diving prelims and semifinals were on Thursday with the swimming prelims last Friday. Saturday inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center was for the finals.

Monticello had some great preliminary performances and just missed cracking the top 10 in team score. With 71.5 points the Magic finished in 11th, three points behind St. Paul Como Park for 10th.

Paul Fasen
Junior Paul Fasen swims during the 100-yard freestyle during the Class A prelims on Friday, March 3. 
Ethan Bad Heart Bull loses goggles
Sophomore Ethan Bad Heart Bull loses his goggles during the 400-yard freestyle relay prelims. Monticello still qualified for the championship heat the next day. 
