The 2023 Class A MSHSL boys state swim and dive championships ran from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4. The diving prelims and semifinals were on Thursday with the swimming prelims last Friday. Saturday inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center was for the finals.
Monticello had some great preliminary performances and just missed cracking the top 10 in team score. With 71.5 points the Magic finished in 11th, three points behind St. Paul Como Park for 10th.
Junior Paul Fasen, sophomore diver Gabe McDermott, and all three relay teams qualified for the finals on Saturday. It was a bit of a resurgence for the Monticello relay teams after they didn’t qualify one last year.
McDermott finished Thursday in 12th place for the one-meter dive. He scored 135.60 during the prelims and after the semis was at 224.25 and clinched a spot for Saturday’s final. Eighth-grader Noah Miller finished in 19th after the semifinals. Miller scored 132.05 during the prelims and 196.45 for the semis.
What made McDermott’s performance more impressive was that he was falsely penalized for hitting the diving board, “Gabe McDermott had one dive where they thought he hit the board but didn’t so they scored him as if he hit the board despite being to the side of it,” said Head Coach Dirk Westveer.
The 200 medley relay team got the day started on Friday. Sophomore Ethan Bad Heart Bull, and juniors Jason Jones, Grant Stahlback, and Carson Callstrom swam in heat three and finished in 15th (1:42.15). Stahlback (54.85) also took 18th in the 100-yard butterfly.
Two events after the 200 MR, Fasen swam in the 50-yard freestyle. He finished in 16th (22.32) despite taking time off his section time. Fasen later finished eighth in the 100 free (48.69) and clinched a spot in Saturday’s championship heat.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished top-five during the preliminaries. Fasen, junior Josh Miller, Callstrom, and Stahlback took nearly three seconds off their seed time and took fifth at 1:29.19.
Last but not least, the 400-yard freestyle relay team also finished top eight and advanced to the finals despite some controversy. Fasen, Josh Miller, Callstrom and Bad Heart Bull posted a time of 3:17.95, but Bad Heart Bull’s goggles slid off his face during the race. Despite the accident, he fought his way to the end and took eighth by nearly two seconds over St. Paul Como Park.
Those performances paved the way for Saturday.
Westveer thought it was an unusual year for one reason, times went down instead of up after Friday. “What was strange, when you usually see at a two-day, back-to-back meet, kids will be about the same or go slower. This time for whatever reason, most swimmers, not just for our team, but every team, dropped time. Which is unusual, said Westveer.”
For example, despite dropping time, the 200 relay team fell from fifth to seventh from the prelims to the final. It was still a fantastic showing for the 200 team, who entered the preliminaries as the 11th seed.
Their lucky number that day at the University of Minnesota was seven.
The 200 MR team finished in 15th, or seventh in the consolation race, with a time of 1:41.82. Fasen (48.86) tied for seventh with Carter Steele (Mesabi East) in the 100-free. The 200-free relay (1:29.35) and 400-free relay teams (3:17.43) also both finished in seventh.
Bad Heart Bull once again made things more interesting than he originally planned for the 400-relay. His goggles stayed on his face but this time water filled up one of his eyes. He battled through yet another equipment malfunction to help the team take seventh.
Westveer joked that he threatened to superglue Bad Heart Bull’s goggles to his face for the final. Bad Heart Bull changed straps and did a bunch of things, but water still made its way into his eye.
In the 50-free consolation heat, Fasen (22.34) took sixth and a 14th-place overall finish. McDermott (322.90) kept his 12th place standing in the one-meter dive for the final.
Monticello’s goal was to finish top 10 and they just missed that goal by three points. They needed the 400-free relay team to stay top five, but their drop to seventh caused them to miss out on four points and fell to 11th behind St. Paul Como Park.
All in all, they won nine medals as a team. Fasen became a three-time All-State performer. Josh Miller, Callstrom and Bad Heart Bull became first-time All-State swimmers.
Not only did the Magic perform great in the pool, but they also performed great in the classroom with a team GPA of 3.84. That led the Mississippi 8 conference and Section 3A. “They budget their time well and do their stuff,” said Westveer.
It was a good year for the Monticello boys swim and dive team. They return pretty much everybody for next year’s team, including all their state medalists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.