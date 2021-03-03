Monticello swim clinches conference championship

The Monticello swimming and diving team went 6-0 in the Mississippi 8 conference on Thursday, Feb. 25 defeating Princeton 98.50-84.50.
Monticello Head Coach Dirk Westveer is getting comfortable at the top of the conference.
“We earned the conference win bringing our overall record to 8-2,” Westveer said. “Swimmers had a lot of really good swims and the younger guys stepped up with some excellent swims.”
Princeton took the first place time slot in the 200 MR putting Monticello behind 8-6.
In the next event, the 200 free style, Magic Paul Fasen came in first place with a time of 1:58.55. The score was tied 15-15.
In the 200 IM Monticello pulled away earning the first and second spots.
Zach Kuch and Jason Jones swam with times of 2:18.88 and 2:19.17.
Westveer knew his team would start performing here.
“Grant Stahlbach had a person record in the 100 free,” Westveer said. “We had solid swims from 9th grader Paul Fasen in his events along with Zach Kuch having a personal record in the 200 IM and the relays were solid.”
In the 50 free the Magic swimmers took first through third place bringing the score to 39.50-22.50.
Isaac VanHoorik, Paul Warmka, and Ethan Otten swam with times of 23.68, 25.81, and 25.82.
In diving, MJ Arns earned second place, Gabe McDermott, and Colton O’Neal earned third place with times of 240.25, 189.50, and 143.85.
Westveer can count on his divers to improve each meet - even though they lost their diving leader to an injury.
“Divers have been doing a great job this season and despite losing the state runner up Dakotah Parker, we have improved a lot and most had their season best scores.”
In the 100 free the Magic got back on track. Fasen took first place with a time of 53.24.
The score was 63-50-46.50.
In the 500 free Jacob Biard earned first place with a time of 5:01.54. Cade Hanson took third place with a time of 5:32.50.
VanHoorik, Tanner Branson, Fasen, and Biard took first place in the 200 relay with a time of 1:34.99.
Kuch, Clay Megaw, Grant Stahlback, and Otten took second place with a time of 1:42.48.
Bo Dahlheimer, Noah Mahoney, Josh Miller, and Hansen took third place with a time of 1:48.29.
Those three top scores brought the score up 84.50-55.50.
In the 100 back stroke Rocco Vasoli took first place with a time of 1:08.35.
