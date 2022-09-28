The Monticello swim and dive team have picked up right where they left off last season. Their fantastic start has them ranked as the number six team in class A, with a number of individuals and relay teams ranked as well. After their latest two wins they remain undefeated in dual meets with a 6-0 record and are 2-0 against Mississippi 8 opponents.
Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and Adrienne Yender (1:55.05) are 19th in the state for the 200 medley relay. Adalynn Biegler, McKenna Biegler, Vagle and Yender are ranked 15th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.56) and 16th in the 400 free relay (3:47.55). Adalynn Biegler is ranked individually in 50 free (first), the 100 free (first), the 200 free (tenth), 500 free (15th) and 17th in the 100 backstroke.
They had a dual meet down the road at STMA on Tuesday, Sept. 20. They set several PR’s, which is a great sign so early in the season.
“We keep working hard on a daily basis in the pool and on boards and our work is showing through. The team keeps thriving to be better and are each other’s support system,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Adalynn Biegler also continues to break records as she set the pool record in the 100 freestyle (53.01) helping the Magic off to a 105-81 victory.
The Magic wasted no time setting the tone early, taking two of the top three spots in the 200 medley relay. Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler took the top spot with a time of 1:55.23. Scarlet Urick, Alexis Welle, McKenna Stachowski and Natalie Martin (2:05.48) finished in third.
McKenna Biegler (2:06.23) took second in the 200 freestyle. Adalynn Biegler (2:13.06) took second in the 200 individual medley. The Monti girls went one-two-three during the 50 free. Vagle (26.51) won, Yender (27.01) took second and Rose Urick (27.34) took third. Chloe Schwietering approached 200 during the one meter dive, winning with a score of 193.65.
Camdyn Branson (1:05.81) snagged second in the 100 butterfly. Adalynn Biegler then broke the pool record during the 100 free and Yender (58.45) took third. McKenna Biegler (5:38.71) took second while Kennedy McCalla (5:50.12) grabbed third for the 500 free.
Yender, Rose Urick, Elsie Farnsworth and Branson (1:48.59) won the 200 free while Aubree Johnson, Welle, McCalla and Martin (1:54.53) grabbed third. Vagle (1:05.75) took second and Stachowski (1:07.48) finished in third for the 100 backstroke. Rose Urick (1:12.09) finished in second and Welle (1:18.21) finished third in the 100 breaststroke. The Magic finished two-three in the 400 free relay as well. McKenna Biegler, Yender, Vagle and Adalynn Biegler (3:47.55) finished two while Branson, Farnsworth, McCalla and Scarlet Urick (3:59.99) finished three.
After their win against STMA, Monti hosted Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 22. Coach Biegler mixed up the lineup a bit and got girls doing different events to see how they’d compete in off events.
The girls responded well, beating the Wildcats 106-72 and took the top three spots in nearly every event.
Stachowski, Greenwall, Biegler and Urick (2:00.21) won the 200 MR, Grace Ibs, Urick, Branson and Farnsworth (2:03.01) took second and Martin, Welle, Martin and Bad Heart Bull (2:08.58) took third.
Vagle (2:07.69), Yender (2:10.59) and McCalla (2:12.75) went one-two-three in the 200 free. McKenna Biegler (2:24.53), Martin (2:31.27) and Serayna Greenwaldt (2:35.05) went one-two-three in the 200 IM. Rose Urick (27.64), Grace Gustafson (28.49) and Haley Megaw (29.29) finished first, second and third respectively in the 50 free. Macey Morgan (181.15) finished third in diving.
Monti went back to sweeping the top three during the 100 fly with Branson (1:07.05) edging Yender (1:07.97) for first while Farnsworth (1:08.61) took third. The 100 free was no different; McKenna Biegler (57.34) won, Vagle (58.62) snagged second and Natalie Martin (1:02.21) got third.
The 500 free also saw three Magic swimmers take the top spots. Rose Urick (6:02.44) won with Hadley Branson (6:19.03) claiming second while Claudia Martin (6:24.12) followed up with third.
It was complete domination by the Magic in the pool and showcased the team’s versatility by getting girls into different events they don’t typically compete in during a meet.
Currently 6-0 in dual meets, Monticello has three conference meets and one non-conference meet left.
Thursday is one of those conference meets when Monti hosts Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday at Monticello Middle School in their only meet of the week. That one is scheduled for 6 p.m. Next Thursday, Oct. 6 the girls are away at Princeton for their only meet of the week next week. Their next home meet after Thursday is on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against Buffalo.
