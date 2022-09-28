Adrienne Yender

Adrienne Yender swims in lane six during the 200 freestyle against Chisago Lakes, Thursday, Sept. 22 at Monticello Middle School. Yender finished second with a time of 2:10.59.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello swim and dive team have picked up right where they left off last season. Their fantastic start has them ranked as the number six team in class A, with a number of individuals and relay teams ranked as well. After their latest two wins they remain undefeated in dual meets with a 6-0 record and are 2-0 against Mississippi 8 opponents.

Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and Adrienne Yender (1:55.05) are 19th in the state for the 200 medley relay. Adalynn Biegler, McKenna Biegler, Vagle and Yender are ranked 15th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.56) and 16th in the 400 free relay (3:47.55). Adalynn Biegler is ranked individually in 50 free (first), the 100 free (first), the 200 free (tenth), 500 free (15th) and 17th in the 100 backstroke.

