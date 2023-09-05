Carter Block

Senior captain Carter Block dribbles the ball for Monticello during their opening night game against Orono, Thursday, Aug. 26 at Monticello High School. The Magic are 0-2-1 on the season.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Below are summaries of Monticello sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Boys cross country

  
Load comments