Monticello sports round up

Boys hockey
The Monticello Moose added a loss and a tie against St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Moose fell 2-0 against the Saints. Monticello had 44 shots on goal, but couldn’t make anything count.
Goal keeper Nask Wilson had 18 saves out of 20 shots against him.
The game against the Wildcats was a bit more competitive 4-4.
Monticello’s Brooks Wilson, Gavin Brooks, Daniel Homsombath, and Wilson Dahlheimer each scored a goal.
Wilson had 21 saves out of 25 attempts.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 coverage:
The Monticello Moose took on St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and fell 2-1.
Braden Bitz had the only goal for the Monticello hockey team in the first period with 9:56 on the clock. The assist was from Riley Ronayne.
Wilson had 30 saves for the night out of 32 shots on goal.
Boys basketball
The Monticello boys basketball team took two losses last week to Becker and Rocori.
Becker took the win 46-41 on Thursday, Feb. 19.
Monticello was up 19-15 at half time but couldn’t keep up in the second half.
Calvin Schmitz led the way for the Magic with 11 points, Carson Kolles had 9 points, Mitchell Stocker had seven points, Gus Hangsleben had six points, Wyatt Sawatzke had five points, and Aaron Puppe had three points for the night.
Tuesday coverage:
The Monticello boys basketball team fell to Rocori by just one basket in the final moments of the game on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Monticello was down 31-26 at halftime and Rocori maintained the lead.
Carson Kolles led the way for the Magic with 17 points, Wyatt Sawatzke and Calvin Schmitz both had 12 points, Gus Hangsleben had six points, and Mitchell Stocker and Sam Valor each had four points for the night.
girls basketball
The Monticello girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with Zimmerman on Friday, Feb. 19.
The Magic lost 67-48.
Lily Manning had 12 points, two rebounds, and two steals.
Olivia Hanson had eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and five steals.
Morgynn spears had six points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Emma Cordell had six points, five rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Katelyn Lindberg had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Sophia Haase had five points, one steal, and one block.
Graycee Roubinek had two points, two rebounds, and one steal.
Grace Kuta had two points and six rebounds.
Madison Katzenberger had one point, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the night.
