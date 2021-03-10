Monticello Sports Round-Up

boys wrestling defeats north branch
The Monticello wrestling team was successful against North Branch on the mat 51-26 on Saturday, March 6.
The teams seemed pretty evenly matched until the Magic took over in the larger weight classes.
Monticello took a lot of wins due to Vikings’ forfeits.
Quinn McCalla took the win over North Branch in a forfeit at 113 pounds.
Mason Brown and Nelson Anderson also won in Vikings’ forfeits at 126 and 132 pounds.
Joseph Gleason over Michael Thao of North Branch (Dec 10-7) at 138 pounds.
At 152 pounds Mason Smith won in a North Branch forfeit.
Monticello’s Mason Bauer over Tanner Cummings of North Branch (Fall 1:21) at 170 pounds.
Magic Christopher Peres, Dylan Janssen, and Quinn Ingle all took wins in North Branch forfeits at 182, 195, and 220 pounds.
girls basketball crumbles to Orono
The Monticello girls basketball team was defeated by Orono 68-38 on Friday, March 5.
Monticello was down 40-20 at half time and Orono continued to stretch the lead in the second half.
Buffalo scored 28 points in the second half compared to the Magic’s 18 points.
Lily Manning led the team with 12 points, Sonja Olson had 10 points, Madison Katzenberger had six points, and Faith Carson and Julia Southwell each had three points for the night.
Monticello sits at No. 6 in the Mississippi 8 conference.
Monday, March 8 coverage:
The girls Magic basketball team fell to Buffalo 57-43.
Hanson had 12 points, Katelyn Lindberg had 11 points, Manning had five points, and Lexie Anderson and Sophia Haase each had four points against the Bison.
girls hockey takes a tie
On Saturday, March 6 North Wright County took on the Lake Conference’s No. 2 team, Minnetonka, and battled to a 2-2 tie.
In the first period both teams scored bringing the score to 1-1.
Sydney Petersen scored the first goal for the Riverhawks with the assist going to Lilly Gillespie.
In the second period North Wright County scored again, taking the lead 2-1.
Josie VanKuyk scored the goal with the assist going to Adrienne Hansen with two minutes left in the period.
To tie the game, Minnetonka scored one last goal in the third period. North Wright County had six attempts at the net but couldn’t make anything count.
In overtime neither team scored. Minnetonka had 10 attempts to score and the Riverhawks had five.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 59 saves in the net and a .967 save percentage for the night.
